Where we are going today: ‘La Calle’ in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

La Calle is a great spot for breakfast, casual lunches or relaxed evening gatherings in Jeddah.

I spent a Saturday morning there with friends and we enjoyed a vibrant breakfast. The menu offered a variety of options, ranging from Mediterranean flavors to sandwiches, eggs Benedict, fresh juices, and more.

We opted for four main dishes, including the avocado tuna sandu. My personal choice was the smoked salmon Benedict, a visually appealing dish with two medium-poached eggs served on a buttery muffin, topped with a beetroot hollandaise sauce that gave it a striking pink hue, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze. While beautifully presented, the eggs could have been more seasoned, and the sauce lacked depth in flavor.

The La Calle sandu is a club sandwich layered with fried eggs, smoked chicken breast and Jack cheese, served with crispy homemade potato chips.

Another standout dish was the Arabic breakfast, which captured the essence of authentic Arabian flavors. Served on a beautifully arranged tray, it included ful, pickles, hummus, falafel, honey and cream, a delightful combination that brought a taste of tradition to our table.

La Calle also offers a range of nutritious options including granola bowls, salads and vegan dishes. As for dessert, we indulged in the classic creme brulee — the caramelized sugar crust had the perfect crunch, making every spoonful a treat.

The service was great, with friendly staff and quick responses. The ambience was warm and inviting with large glass windows that allowed natural sunlight to flood the space, complemented by soothing background music.

Located on Prince Sultan Road, La Calle is open from 8 a.m. to midnight.