Where we are going today: Labash – Egyptian restaurant in Riyadh

Rahaf Jambi

We recently visited Labash, a popular Egyptian restaurant in Riyadh known for its casual, no-plate dining style — serving food directly on the table for a fun and interactive experience.

The menu featured a variety of options like skewer-grilled chicken, beef skewers, and crispy chicken strips. One standout was The Works, which includes unlimited fries, drinks, pickles, and bread.

While ideal for groups, orders at the table lead to excessive portions and higher costs.

We tried the zinger meal with fries and drinks. It was flavorful and filling, though prices were on the high side. Seven different sauces added depth to each dish, but the quality of the meat did not fully justify the cost, especially compared to similar offerings elsewhere.

Service was decent, and the lively atmosphere added to the appeal — though the noise level may deter those seeking a quieter setting.

One downside was the amount of food wasted, both at our table and others. This highlighted the need for portion control or alternative serving options to reduce waste.

Courtesy: arabnews