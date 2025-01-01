Where we are going today: ‘Layali Al Iraq’ in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

Layali Al Iraq restaurant in Jeddah offers authentic Iraqi cuisine in a traditional setting.

The restaurant’s spacious interiors feature classic Iraqi elements including mashrabiya woodwork, stone walls, murals, and a central fountain. Soft Iraqi music adds to the calm atmosphere.

While browsing the menu, guests are offered complimentary lentil soup, lemon slices, and saj bread — a nice touch.

I tried the tabbouleh, Mosuli-style kibbeh, and a cold mezze platter. The tabbouleh was large — enough for several people — and all the ingredients were fresh and flavorsome.

Layali Al Iraq has an enclosed grilling room where the signature grilled carp (shabout) is cooked upright over a fire. I ordered a 1 kg carp, which arrived nicely crisped and served with fresh vegetables.

The lamb shoulder came with both plain and tomato-based rice, plus pistachio-stuffed kebabs — hearty and well-seasoned.

To finish, traditional Iraqi tea istikanah is served in authentic cups by staff in traditional dress.

Courtesy: arabnews