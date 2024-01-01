Where we are going today: ‘Le Vesuvio’ restaurant at Jeddah Yacht Club

Nada Hameed

Le Vesuvio, the renowned Cannes eatery established more than 50 years ago, has found a home at Jeddah Yacht Club, nestled alongside the tranquil waters of the Red Sea.

The restaurant offers modern Italian cuisine with a French touch, and is a place to gather, share, and celebrate friendships.

Their signature mocktail aperitivo Italiano is a refreshing mix of grapefruit, lemon, and peach, while passion’tini comes with tropical mango, tangy lemon, and passionfruit flavors.

For appetizers, we tried Le Vesuvio mista, a salad of mixed greens, radicchio, grilled squash, cherry tomatoes, rocca, feta cheese, and sunflower seeds. I added a drizzle of balsamic vinegar for extra taste.

Melanzane alla parmigiana followed, a tower of oven-cooked eggplant, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh basil, and tomato sauce.

Since the restaurant draws inspiration from Italian cuisine, we could not resist ordering the Napoli pizza quattro stagioni, which was topped with an array of ingredients, including mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, artichoke, and Cantal cheese.

For mains, I savored the homemade fettuccine alfredo with tender chicken and creamy sauce. The milk-fed veal Milanese was equally delightful, extra crispy yet tender, accompanied by a fresh rocket and cherry tomato salad and slices of parmesan cheese. The generous portions were more than satisfying, perfect for sharing or enjoying solo.

For desserts, we indulged in the signature pecan mille-feuille, layers of delicate pastry filled with hazelnut and almond cream, caramel, and topped with caramelized hazelnuts, pecans, and red and black berries.

The presentation, with the mille-feuille layers elegantly arranged vertically, showed off the chef’s artistry and attention to detail.

Le Vesuvio’s modern interior, featuring comfortable seating and a beautiful lemon tree centerpiece, provided a serene ambiance complemented by the stunning sea view.

Courtesy: arabnews