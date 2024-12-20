Where we are going today: ‘Lou’ burger in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

RIYADH: Located in Al-Khayat Center on Al-Andalus Street, Lou is quickly gaining attention for its stripped-down approach to burgers.

With a small menu and focus on quality over quantity, it’s a spot that caters to burger lovers and adventurous foodies alike.

At the heart of the menu are the burgers, made with fresh ingredients and well-balanced flavors. The house special features a juicy, smashed Canadian beef patty topped with melted cheese, crisp vegetables and signature sauce on a soft brioche bun. It’s a straightforward yet satisfying combination that hits all the right notes.

For those seeking something more extravagant, the truffle burger takes the classic up a notch. The addition of creamy Emmental cheese and a rich truffle sauce elevates the experience, delivering a luxurious, earthy flavor.

Chicken lovers are not left out, with options like the classic chicken burger, featuring a crispy fried chicken breast and melted cheese and the spicy chicken burger, which brings just the right amount of heat.

The sides are also worth exploring. The chicken bites, stuffed with gooey cheese and served with a tangy buffalo sauce, standout. These can be paired with a side of crispy fries or even kimchi for a more adventurous twist.

Desserts at Lou shouldn’t be overlooked. The so dark brownie, a rich and sticky treat drizzled with milk and white chocolate, is perfect for chocolate lovers.

Meanwhile, the upside down cheesecake brings a creative touch, featuring a creamy filling paired with a berry jam topping that balances sweetness and tanginess.

With appetizers under SR15 ($4) and burgers under SR40, Lou is also a good choice for those looking to enjoy high-quality burgers without breaking the bank.

While the focus is on the food, the casual setup complements the experience. Lou prioritizes flavor and simplicity, making it a great spot for a quick bite or takeaway.

