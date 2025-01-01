Where we are going today: Mado restaurant in Makkah

With a central location across from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Mado is one of the only full-service restaurants in the area, in addition to nearby hotels.

Arab News visited the restaurant and tried a variety of their items, including their fresh salads, grilled meats, desserts, and fresh juices.

The staff are knowledgeable about the menu, offer great recommendations, and are accommodating of any allergies.

Mado’s juice options, like mango, orange, and pineapple, are all refreshing, especially after a day in the mosque.

We tried the highly recommended penne arrabiata; while the pasta was cooked well, the sauce was too sour due to the tart tomatoes used.

As for the salads, we tried the tabbouleh, Ahirdag, and crispy chicken salads. While the tabbouleh was standard and nothing to write home about, the Ahirdag and crispy chicken salads were among the best starters on the menu.

The Turkish mixed grill was delicious, offering a variety of meat, including shish tawouk, beef skewers, and kebabs. We ordered the mixed grill for one, but it was enough for two people.

The doner, which is advertised prominently, was unavailable when we tried to order it.

For desserts, two options stand out: the kunafa and the layered Turkish ice cream (chocolate, pistachio, vanilla, and strawberry).

The restaurant is quite spacious and offers many seating areas, but the best seats by far are those near the window overlooking the Grand Mosque.

The service can be improved; while staff members are numerous, the restaurant’s reception area remains unmanned at times, leaving guests waiting to be seated.

Mado also has locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Hail.

