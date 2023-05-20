Where we are going today: Meatin Grill’s barbecue house in Riyadh

Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: A taste of Korea is available to Saudi diners at the Meatin Grill’s barbecue house in Riyadh.

Located on Anas ibn Malik Road in the city’s Al-Yasmin district, the self-cook eatery has become a popular meeting place since its opening two years ago.

Featuring Korean-style BBQ grilled meat, the outlet brings authentic cooking techniques to the table with a wide selection of raw marinated beef, bulgogi beef, spicy chicken, and shrimp.

Side dishes include kimchi, pickled radish, fried eggs, steamed rice, seaweed salad, and dipping sauces.

Designed for comfort, the restaurant’s interior has electric grills attached to dining tables which customers can use to safely cook their favorite dishes. Metal chopsticks and utensils are also provided, and attentive staff ensure food supplies keep coming.

A take-out option is available too, allowing orders to be customized.

The dining experience costs SR150 ($40) per person, with drinks an additional SR8. Open from noon until late, including weekends, more information is available on Instagram at @meatingrills.

Courtesy: arabnews