Where we are going today: Mexika restaurant in Riyadh

Waad Hussain

Mexika brings a taste of Mexico to the table with a menu balancing classic flavors with vibrant twists, making it an inviting spot for Mexican food lovers in Riyadh.

One standout dish is their burrito, which is not only generous in portion but also packed with tastes that satisfy. The filling is well seasoned and hearty, with fresh ingredients that harmonize.

Other options shine, too. Nachos come topped with sour cream, guacamole and a hint of jalapeno spice, and are available in various sizes costing from SR 8 ($2.13) to SR 19 ($5.06). Or try the quesadillas and empanadas, with choices from chicken to cheese to suit every palate.

For those craving something more substantial, the fajita selections and chicken lemon chimichanga are real highlights.

However, there is one small drawback; some dishes, including the burrito, tend to become soggy rather quickly. A crispier exterior would enhance the texture, maintaining that satisfying crunch.

The menu offers an exciting variety of food, from snackable samosas starting at SR 4 to substantial party boxes ideal for larger gatherings. With everything from light bites to full meals covered, Mexika is a versatile option for any dining occasion and impresses with its portion sizes, flavors and diversity.

For anyone looking to indulge their tastebuds with Mexican cuisine that has a Saudi twist, this place has a lot to offer. Just keep an eye on the texture of that burrito!

Courtesy: arabnews