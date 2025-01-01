Where we are going today: Nabati Eatery in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

Nabati Eatery, located on Al-Kayal Street in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, offers an entirely plant-based, gluten-free, refined sugar-free and organic dining experience.

This restaurant promises a fresh, wholesome approach to food, where everything is made from scratch using the purest organic ingredients.

However, while the menu impresses with its creativity and nutritional focus, the dining experience might not be for everyone.

Some may find the dishes overly experimental, particularly the plant-based alternatives that attempt to mimic traditional favorites.

If you’re looking for the breakfast menu, the options feature a yogurt berry cup, pancakes, chickpea omelet, Nabati Benedict, acai bowls and an assortment of waffles — classic, chocolate, vanilla and matcha is a good option.

One of the highlights at Nabati is the chewy carrots, a dish that combines tender carrots with a smooth cashew mayo, crunchy pine nuts, bursty pomegranate seeds and a variety of fresh herbs.

It’s an ideal starter to awaken your taste buds and set the stage for the flavorful dishes ahead. Don’t forget to try other healthy snacks such as beef tartar, kale chips, crispy potato skins, sweet potato fries, roasted potatoes, a cheese board, and mixed wild rice.

If you’re looking for a plant-powered dining experience, Nabati offers an impressive selection of dishes that cater to the increasing desire for healthier, more sustainable options.

The kale caesar, lentil salad and festive salad are vibrant, nutritious choices that will delight any palate, and their distinctive seasonings make them a must-try.

The main courses are a celebration of plant-based creativity. Dishes such as the broccoli steak, Asian-style eggplant, celeriac potato gratin, mushroom mac and cheese, shepherd’s pie, charred cauliflower with chimichurri, and stir-fried noodles are rich in flavor and texture, making for a satisfying meal.

A true specialty at Nabati is their selection of indulgent plant-based ice-cream flavors, including lavender and blueberry, salted caramel, rose goji pistachio, cookie dough, and vanilla mango.

These creamy treats, made with creamy cashew and coconut milk, are naturally sweetened with dates, maple syrup and coconut sugar, perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth in a healthier way.

Nabati also boasts a range of cold-pressed juices, ensuring maximum nutritional value with options such as little green, apple carrot ginger, go-to green, apple beet carrot, and wellness elixir.

For smoothie lovers, there’s nutty me, greener the better, coffee kick and very berry to choose from, each made with coconut, cashew or almond milk.

