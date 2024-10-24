Where we are going today: Patisserie Mo Mashat in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

If you are searching for a charming cafe that blends French elegance with a modern twist, Patisserie Mo Mashat on Prince Sultan Road, Al-Basateen district, is the place to go.

This newly-opened spot in Jeddah offers an array of artisanal French pastries, cakes and beverages, creating a haven for dessert enthusiasts, whether dining in or taking the treats to-go.

As you step in, the cafe’s welcoming ambiance instantly catches the eye. Large windows fill the space with natural light, while the blend of industrial and other elements — including gold chandeliers and exposed piping — adds a contemporary touch.

Cozy seating with patterned cushions invites one to sit back and enjoy the treats, making it an ideal spot for a casual, comfortable visit.

The star is, of course, the baked goods. The croissants, particularly the crispy pesto mozzarella and almond varieties, are a standout — delicate, flaky, and packed with flavor.

These freshly baked delights embody the essence of French baking, making them a must-try. Alongside the croissants, the mixed-berry Danish and pecan tarts offer a perfect balance of sweetness and texture.

Their cake selection ranges from the rich chocolate hazelnut to the bestselling raspberry mille-feuille. Each cake is carefully crafted with fresh ingredients, offering unique flavors including the refreshing mango tres leches and the indulgent caramel pecan offering.

Cheesecake enthusiasts will find something to love with options including strawberry, blueberry, mango, and even coffee-flavored varieties.

The venue has an impressive drinks menu, with a selection of hot and cold coffees as well as refreshing mojitos. Whether you prefer a simple latte to pair with your pastry or something a little more adventurous like a flavored mojito, there is something for everyone.

What truly distinguishes Patisserie Mo Mashat is not only the high quality of its pastries but also the surprisingly affordable pricing.

