Where we are going today: ‘Pronto’ traditional Italian dishes

Afshan Aziz

Authentic Italian food is available at Pronto, a hidden gem tucked away on Sari Street. From the moment you step inside, the aroma of traditional Italian flavors fills the air, setting the stage for the culinary journey.

The menu at Pronto offers a mouthwatering selection of traditional Italian dishes, all of which are packed with authentic flavors that will take you right to Italy’s streets. The spaghetti, other pastas and sandwiches, featuring juicy chicken and beef options, are all delicious choices.

Pronto’s salads combine flavor and freshness for those looking for a lighter meal. With its colourful combination of ingredients including cherry tomatoes, pomegranate, and feta cheese, the quinoa beetroot salad is a light and nutritious option.

With each taste, the crispy crab salad, tossed in a unique sauce and sprinkled with black sesame seeds, delivers satisfying crunch. A beloved classic, caprese salad is a simple yet delectable dish that combines cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and baby rocca.

The sandwiches at Pronto are a true delight. Each sandwich is a work of art, with options for both meat lovers and vegetarians alike. The la pastrami boasts rich flavors of pastrami, mozzarella cheese, and crunchy garlic, while the vegetariana has eggplants, mushrooms, and pistachio sauce.

Other sandwiches that you simply must try include the flavor-packed capo dei capi with black angus bresaola and sundried tomato; chicken parmigiana featuring breaded chicken breast and pesto paste; and la boss with smoked bacon and burrata cheese.

To top off your meal, do not miss out dessert. Indulge in the Italian bread pudding, tiramisu, or mixed berries panna cotta — each bite is a symphony of sweet flavors that will leave you craving more.

The restaurant features a variety of seating options including chairs, tables, and cozy sofa settings. Residents are also drawn to dine at Pronto due to the combination of reasonable prices and generous portion sizes.