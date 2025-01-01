Where we are going today: Raheb cafe in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

Raheb is a spacious yet cozy cafe in Jeddah’s Al-Hamra district, featuring glass walls that offer a pleasant street view.

The cafe’s decor showcases paintings of Jeddah and iconic landmarks of the Kingdom. This includes the rocky mountains of AlUla, historic alleys of Al-Balad, and the towering skyscrapers of Riyadh, along with contemporary art pieces that add a modern touch.

A standout feature of Raheb is its glass-walled baking station at the center, where guests can watch a skilled female baker kneading dough, filling pastries, and baking them fresh. The inviting aroma fills the space, enhancing the cozy atmosphere.

Their menu offers a variety of sweets and cheesecakes. I tried their crispy phyllo cheese pie — a golden, multi-layered pastry filled with a mix of cheeses and fresh herbs, sprinkled with sesame seeds, and baked to perfection.

I also sampled their chocolate muffins alongside a black coffee, both of which were delicious.

The cafe’s beverage selection includes hot and cold drinks, fresh juices, matcha, and specialty coffee. As a thoughtful gesture, Raheb also offers free Zamzam water to its guests.

During the daytime, Raheb attracts professionals working on their laptops and holding meetings, while in the evening, friends gather to enjoy coffee and play classic board games including chess and dominoes.

However, the cafe’s opening time and peak hours might likely be affected during the holy month of Ramadan.

During my visit, I found several ladies gathered around a dining table, surrounded by old and new magazines, pages of books, newspapers and scissors.

They were engaged in a collage art session, which piqued my curiosity. I decided to join in, and by the end of the session, I had created a beautiful piece of art using different materials — and learned something new in the process.

Courtesy: arabnews