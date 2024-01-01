Where we are going today: ‘Ricci San’ – traditional Japanese cuisine in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

Nestled on King Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah’s Obhur neighborhood, Ricci San offers a sophisticated blend of traditional Japanese cuisine and modern culinary innovation.

This new dining outlet has quickly garnered attention for its sleek, contemporary aesthetic and artful approach to flavor.

The restaurant’s interior harmoniously combines deep red sofas, private seating sections and warm timber accents, with striking paintings inspired by the Japanese master Hokusai’s “Great Wave Off Kanagawa” adding a cultural elegance.

Ricci San’s menu honors the legacy of Japanese cuisine, while infusing it with fresh, innovative twists. The “Bites and More” section features an array of delightful starters. Miso soup and edamame beans served in various styles — salted, spicy, and truffle-infused — make for a perfect beginning. The shrimp and vegetable gyoza offer a delightful mix of textures and flavors.

For those seeking something a bit more unconventional, the taco offerings are a revelation. From duck and salmon to tuna and shrimp, each taco is a unique fusion of Japanese and Mexican culinary traditions. The Wagyu beef, with its rich, melt-in-your-mouth quality, stands out as a highlight.

Ricci San also excels in its “Japanese fried and crispy” category. Chicken kara-age, with a generous addition of yuzu kosho mayonnaise, is a crowd-pleaser, as are the crispy salmon sushi rolls. The raw and new-style sashimi, such as the hamachi ceviche with grapefruit dressing and mizuna, offer a refreshing and zesty taste adventure.

The chef’s selection includes a three-kind omakase sashimi on ice and a four-kind omakase nigiri plate, showcasing the restaurant’s commitment to quality and authenticity. The hot pot and wok selections, such as the spicy beef noodles with tenderloin, and the truffle hot pot with mushrooms and koshihikari rice, provide hearty, comforting options for diners.

Main courses feature dishes such as organic lamb chops with Korean sauce and daikon, and chicken supreme with lemongrass, grapefruit, and soy — each plate a testament to Ricci San’s dedication to combining flavors and textures in exciting ways. Vegetable sides, such as truffle fries, sauteed mushrooms, and shredded corn, complement these dishes beautifully.

For dessert, Ricci San offers simple, yet delectable, choices, such as churros with cream cheese and toffee, matcha tiramisu, and choco praline fondant. The drinks menu, though concise, includes refreshing homemade chan da iced tea and Ricci mocktails, with options such as Mango Pine Blossom, Lemon Black, Pine Kokonattsu and Royal Paradise.

However, pricing has been a point of contention for some diners, with claims that the cost does not always align with the quality and portion sizes. Additionally, despite the varied menu, certain dishes, such as the truffle hot pot, can be overly rich and lacking in balance.

Ricci San remains a celebrated destination for those seeking a fusion of Japanese culinary artistry and modern innovation.

Courtesy: arabnews