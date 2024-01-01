Where we are going today: ‘Shrimp Shack’ in Riyadh

Tamara Aboalsaud

A feast for the whole family or just for you, Riyadh’s Shrimp Shack is not just a great meal but an experience that will leave your bib dirty and your stomach happy.

With locations around the city and late closing hours, diners can come in, grab a booth and chow down on a seafood boil spread with friends and family.

Or you can take the bucket to-go if you want to plop down in front of the TV where no one can see how messy of an eater you are about to be.

The star of the show, however, is the boiling station. Diners can choose between jumbo shrimp, medium shrimp, crab, lobster, or the Shack mix to mix and match, along with their choice of spice level and sauce/seasoning: cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, Shack mix, and more.

The shrimp is cooked perfectly and tastes very fresh, but the spiciest option is not that spicy, and sometimes the Shack mix sauce lacks a bit of flavor.

And while the potatoes are a great addition to any boil, these ones are usually a little undercooked and tougher than you might want your potatoes to be.

They also have a frying station for those who prefer their seafood battered and fried — calamari lovers will especially enjoy this section — and a keto station with the low-carb version of all the boiling station offerings.

Shrimp Shack’s menu also offers a range of Shack boxes filled with different fish and shrimp rolls, either fried or boiled, as well as some slider options.

Their rice, corn, and fries are all delicious and the perfect side items to accompany your meal — one might even say your meal is not complete without them, but do not fret, for the corn is included!

Your kids can enjoy this meal as well with their own little baskets and rolls.

Courtesy: arabnews