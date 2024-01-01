Where we are going today: ‘Sultani restaurant and Lounge’ in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

Sultani Restaurant and Lounge, located in the As-Salamah district on Sari Road in Jeddah, specializes in traditional Iranian cuisine served in a contemporary setting.

On arrival, diners enter a plant-filled space that evokes the charm of a garden. Persian-inspired elements further enrich the decor, adding authenticity to the modern design.

The menu showcases the rich flavors of Persian cuisine. Appetizers include zeytoon parvardeh, a mix of green olives, garlic, pomegranate molasses, and walnuts; and sabzi khordan, an assortment of fresh herbs, feta cheese, and radish. Both offer refreshing and savory flavors.

Kashk-o bademjan, made with Persian whey and aubergine, is another sumptuous option, with a comforting, creamy taste.

Sultani’s soup e-jo, a thick barley cream soup, provides warmth and richness, while the chicken soup with potatoes, a traditional Persian comfort food, is rich in flavor.

Moving to the main courses, ghormeh sabzi, a lamb stew made with dried herbs, red beans, and dried lime, delivers tangy and savory richness. Another standout is chicken fesenjan, a tender chicken leg cooked in a pomegranate and walnut sauce, combining sweet and juicy elements in perfect balance.

Seafood lovers can enjoy dishes such as jumbo grilled shrimp and grilled seabass, both marinated in sweet paprika, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice.

For a larger meal, the royal seafood platter includes seabass fillets and jumbo shrimp, and is ideal for sharing.

The restaurant’s kebabs are a favorite. The kabab kubideh, made with minced lamb kafta, and kabab barg, a marinated beef tenderloin, are both perfectly grilled and full of flavor.

The jujeh kabab, a boneless chicken skewer marinated with yogurt, saffron, and lemon juice, is also a must-try. Try pairing your meal with Persian-style laban or tea, both traditional drinks.

Sultani’s delicious dessert options include fereni, a creamy rice flour pudding flavored with cardamom, rose water, and cinnamon, and faloodeh, a refreshing Persian cold dessert made with lime, rose water, and rice noodles. The ranginak, a date and pistachio pie with cinnamon and butter, is also a sweet ending to a meal.

Whether you are in the mood for a quiet meal or a special celebration, Sultani provides a memorable experience with each dish, making it a must-visit for food lovers in the area.

Courtesy: arabnews