Where we are going today: SWL in Riyadh

Waad Hussain

SWL in Riyadh has established itself as a go-to spot for burger enthusiasts in search of rich flavors and quick bites. Known for its unique twist on traditional burger sizes, SWL’s offerings may be on the smaller side, but they pack a surprising amount of flavor.

Each burger delivers a savory punch, with the beef patty cooked to perfection, offering a blend of rich taste and just the right amount of juiciness. But for those looking to explore options beyond beef, the chicken burger may not deliver the same level of flavor; it felt a bit lacking compared with the standout beef.

What sets SWL apart are its side offerings, particularly the crispy fries and the chicken balls. The fries are an absolute delight — perfectly crispy on the outside with a soft interior — and impress with every bite.

The cheesy chicken balls, which contain a blend of cheese and sweet corn, bring a unique twist to the appetizer menu. These crispy, cheese-filled bites add an enjoyable and memorable touch to the experience.

As for the ambiance, SWL keeps things casual and straightforward. The simplicity of the setup makes it a more suitable choice for those looking to grab a quick meal rather than dine in.

Many customers simply pick up their order to enjoy in a setting of their choosing, such as in the comfort of their car. For burger lovers looking for an indulgent yet convenient bite, SWL is a worthy option that delivers flavor and convenience, making it ideal for a casual and delicious takeaway.

Courtesy: arabnews