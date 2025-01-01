Where we are going today: ‘Whoa Tea’ in Riyadh

Rahaf Jambi

Whoa Tea, a tea shop that originated in China, has made its way to Riyadh, bringing with it a vibrant array of Asian beverages and desserts.

Nestled on Tahalia Street in Sulaimaniya district, the cozy cafe specializes in bubble tea and offers a range of delectable mochi, making it a must-visit for dessert enthusiasts.

Upon entering Whoa Tea, you are greeted by an inviting atmosphere characterized by charming decor and a relaxing vibe. The cafe is well equipped for social gatherings, featuring board games that encourage fun times with friends. Each table is conveniently outfitted with power outlets, making it an ideal spot for those looking to work or study while enjoying a refreshing drink.

The menu boasts a variety of milk teas, with flavors perfectly balanced for those who prefer a less sugary experience. The brown sugar boba is particularly noteworthy, striking a harmony between sweetness and flavor without overwhelming the palate. Another standout is the matcha jasmine boba, which offers a delightful floral note that complements the rich matcha base.

Desserts at Whoa Tea are equally impressive. The strawberry lava cake and mango lava cake are highlights, both providing a balanced sweetness that enhances their flavors. The matcha cheese drink is a unique offering, featuring high-quality matcha that delivers a smooth, slightly bitter finish, indicative of authentic ceremonial-grade powder.

The staff are friendly and attentive, often providing recommendations based on customer preferences. This personal touch, combined with the cafe’s careful selection of fresh ingredients, elevates the overall experience.

Whoa Tea is more than just a tea shop; it is a welcoming space where you can unwind with friends or enjoy a solitary moment. With its diverse range of boba flavors, exquisite desserts and cozy ambiance, this is a hidden gem in Riyadh that I cannot wait to revisit. Whether you are a boba aficionado or a casual visitor, this cafe promises a memorable experience.