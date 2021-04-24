Which fruits are better for you

PESHAWAR (Agencies): Fruits are generally considered healthy as part of a balanced diet. However, some people with certain health conditions or dietary restrictions may find some fruits more suitable than others. Whole fruits can be part of an overall healthy diet for many people. Diets that are rich in whole foods — such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains — support overall health and may help prevent some chronic conditions.

Fruits contain nutrients that may be lacking in the average diet, along with other beneficial plant compounds, such as various antioxidants. For some people, certain types of fruit may be more desirable than others. Some people or diets may consider certain fruits unhealthy, and, in some cases, there may be healthier alternatives for people to consider.

This article looks at why people with certain dietary restrictions or health conditions may wish to avoid certain fruits, which fruits they may wish to avoid, and some alternatives they may consider healthier. Although fruit is generally a healthy staple in any diet, there are some factors that may make certain fruits unhealthy by a person’s individual standards, based on any health conditions, dietary restrictions, or weight loss goals they may have.

For example, some people following low carbohydrate or ketogenic diets may restrict their fruit intake. The glycemic index (GI) is a ranking system for carb foods such as fruit to measure how they affect blood sugar levels after a person eats them. Foods with higher GI scores affect blood sugar more after ingestion, so they may not be the most healthy option for people who need to control their blood sugar levels, such as those with diabetes.

Even aside from GI scores, some people may be looking to cut higher sugar sources from their diet. In general, fruit is a rich source of dietary sugars. This extra sugar may lead to the person eating more calories than intended. For others, the sugar itself may be the thing they wish to avoid. Some people may also look to eliminate certain fruits for being high in fats.

Fruits such as avocado and coconut are naturally high in fats. People who are following a low fat diet may not consider these fruits healthy for them, or they may want to avoid the extra calories from fat that these fruits have. It is important to keep in mind that most whole fruits are healthy when a person eats them in moderation and as a part of a balanced diet. No fruits are truly unhealthy in and of themselves.

However, some people may simply prefer not to eat certain fruits due to their higher sugar, fat, or calorie level that may interfere with their weight loss goals, current diet, or dietary restrictions. Others, such as those with diabetes or allergies, may need to watch their intake of certain fruits for health reasons.