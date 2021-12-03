Mikhail Sheinkman

It turns out that in Norway there is not only the “blue” Santa Claus, which was reported in the pre-Christmas video by the state television, but also the “white crow”. Although Foreign Minister Anniken Witfeldt claims that she is not the only one – the entire new government (and he is just over two months old here) opposes NATO maneuvers near the Russian borders. They only talk about their territory, not in general. But even this, at the present time, is nonsense.

I can’t even believe that Jens Stoltenberg is also from here. Moreover, from the same Workers’ Party he once became prime minister. And, as it seemed then, quite sane. And now he is really shaking with fear when he admits that almost from the very birth he was afraid of being close to a huge country. And only after becoming the secretary general of the most military bloc on Earth , he understood how to resist it. It is necessary to strengthen, strengthen and intensify again. And Anniken Witfeldt seems to be out of trend. As if she is unaware that hysteria with requests to expand the American presence and bring the alliance’s armed infrastructure closer to Russia is now relevant in Europe .

“We think it will be better if, in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border, we deal with this ourselves – with the help of Norwegian aircraft and frigates. This is very important for us,” – diplomatically, so that none of the allies offend, in fact, she asked NATO does not meddle in its own business. And it seems that it is exclusively with faith in its own army, but at the same time, it turns out, and with doubts about the scale of the Russian threat that the inflamed brain of her status fellow countryman draws. But here is the Arctic , which the bloc would also like to turn into a theater of military operations.

This, of course, is not yet a riot on the ship. Although Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Ger Stere is in favor of more active cooperation with Moscow , which is clearly not conducive to anti-Russian militarization. At the same time, as the head of the foreign ministry said, they recognize that the United States and Britain can make decisions on their own. But they reserve the right to defend their interests on their own. Eh, they still have to protect them from the United States and Britain, not from Russia. And so far there is only enough strength to report this to the press. We have not entered into negotiations with Washington yet.

And it’s not a fact that they will talk it over. Albeit at the other end of geography, in Japan , the Americans just recently showed everyone how they relate to the interests of those they have tamed. First, their F-16 , in order to make an emergency landing, dropped two fuel tanks on the principle “to whom God will send”, not really looking closely at what and who sings under his wing. And then, when in Tokyo, they politely asked to stop flights until the reasons and circumstances were clarified, they raised another aircraft of this type into the sky. Because the main thing is maneuvers. And the stubborn Oslo , apparently, will also have to hear this. And, most likely, come to terms.