White House confirms PM Imran Khan’s meeting with President Trump on July 22

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: United States of America on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet President Donald Trump on July 22.

A statement issued by White House said President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the White House on July 22, 2019.

The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict, it said.

The statement added President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries.

Earlier, Foreign Office said Pakistan is in close contact with the United States over Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Washington.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal cautioned against speculation about the Prime Minister s visit. He said formal announcements are made at an appropriate time as per practice.