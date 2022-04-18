Mikhail Sheinkman

So this is what 30 pieces of silver look like now. Judas, probably, could not even dream of being not only on the aspen, but also on the face value of his betrayal. So that on one side of the product it was depicted how he betrays the Savior to the entire congress of high priests via video link. On the other hand, he is already shoulder to shoulder with the procurator of Judea himself. And this one hasn’t changed since then. Still the same aching head, and still the same shuffling cavalry gait. But because they like to fill the price of every little thing in the USA and pass it off as a pure collectible coin. This series they have in the White House is called: “Historic Moments.”

And every president of the United States can make them for himself. The previous one, for example, thus, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, unconditionally awarded it to the Anglo-Saxons and French, forgetting that, in fact, the former only had a second front, and Stalin ordered the latter to be considered winners. In addition, Donald Trump immortalized his personal “triumph” in the fight against coronavirus. It didn’t matter to him what everyone else thought about it. He also recovered.

Joe Biden has something not very good with achievements and fantasies. Do not engrave a plane losing Afghans on takeoff. Or the price tag at the gas station. And yet he has been in power for more than a year – it would be time to leave at least something as a memory of himself. Zelensky, speaking online on Capitol Hill, this, the White House decided, is what is needed.

In a historical sense, of course, the same bullshit as Trump’s exclusion of the USSR from the list of winners. But it costs almost twice as much – one hundred dollars per copy. So far, however, it is not clear that those who want to buy a little man in a case (Zelensky’s penny is sold in a velvet box) line up.

Although the purpose of this action is the noblest. The US administration assures that all the money raised for greenbacks will go to the American Red Cross “for its tireless humanitarian efforts to help the Ukrainian people.” And he really does not get tired of such help. Considering that 2500 coins were prepared for release, it will turn out to be 250 thousand dollars.

An unimaginable amount. Almost comparable to the cost… of one anti-tank “javelin”. On the cross that the States want to put in Ukraine, they have already given ten thousand times more.

Nevertheless, a commemorative coin with ukroiuda still makes sense. She, for example, can throw lots, guessing tails. A win-win. At least once it will definitely slip through.

Because both on the obverse and on the reverse – not a single eagle. Although on the side where, apparently, dignity is implied, Joe Biden’s profile also flaunts. But this is to emphasize its own historical value. After all, say, Benjamin Franklin was embossed on a bill 124 years after his death. And this one got into the money in the second year of the first term.

