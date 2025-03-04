White House Rejects Arab Gaza Plan, Reaffirms Trump’s Vision for Enclave

March 5, 2025 – The White House has rejected the Arab League’s $53 billion Gaza reconstruction plan, reaffirming President Donald Trump’s proposal to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas while relocating its two million residents.

In a statement to The Times of Israel, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes criticized the Arab plan, stating that it “does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable” due to widespread destruction.

Key Points from the White House Response:

Trump’s Stand: The US remains committed to a Gaza free from Hamas and open to further discussions on peace and prosperity.

Arab Plan Criticism: The lack of a clear disarmament strategy for Hamas is a major concern for both the US and Israel.

Rejection of Resettlement Opposition: While the Arab plan stresses that Palestinians will remain in Gaza, the US continues to push for their relocation, a move widely criticized as ethnic cleansing.

The Arab League’s proposal envisions an independent Palestinian committee managing Gaza’s reconstruction before handing it over to the Palestinian Authority (PA). However, the PA’s limited influence in Gaza, coupled with Israel’s rejection of its governance, complicates the plan’s feasibility.

With Trump’s vision facing resistance from Arab states, the future of Gaza’s reconstruction remains uncertain, as regional tensions continue to mount.

Source: The Times of Israel