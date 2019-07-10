White House yet to confirmed PM Khan’s visit to US: US state dept

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Spokesperson of US State Department Morgan Ortagus has said that the White House has not confirmed reports of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States, on Wednesday.

She said this while responding to a question during press briefing, Morgan Ortagus said she would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm Khan’s visit.

She added “To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit”.

“But that’s –we don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department”, she told.

Earlier on June 29, reports about PM Imran visiting United States from July 20 to July 24 emerged. It was informed that Imran Khan will hold meetings with the US President Donald Trump and other high-level officials.