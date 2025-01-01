F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC : White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed today that the news outlet Politico received $6 million in funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The revelation has raised fresh questions about media independence and the role of government funding in journalism.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Leavitt was responding to inquiries regarding financial assistance provided by USAID to various media organizations. “Even Politico has received substantial funding—$6 million—from USAID,” she stated, without elaborating on the specifics of the funding’s purpose or timeline.

USAID, traditionally focused on foreign aid and development projects, has occasionally supported media organizations in efforts to promote press freedom, counter misinformation, or assist in reporting on complex global issues. However, revelations of such funding reaching prominent domestic outlets like Politico have sparked debate about government influence in news reporting.

While Politico has not yet issued an official response, media analysts note that USAID grants are typically directed toward international projects rather than domestic editorial content. However, the disclosure may fuel concerns about journalistic impartiality and government ties to major news outlets.

Opposition lawmakers and media watchdogs have called for greater transparency in government funding of the press. “Taxpayer dollars should not be used to influence journalism, especially in ways that could compromise editorial independence,” said Rep. Mark Reynolds (R-TX).