WHO asks for end to vaccine nationalism – latest updates

Monitoring Desk

GENEVA: More than 22 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus pandemic with at least 778,000 lives lost to the disease, Here are the updates for August 18:

WHO asks for end to vaccine nationalism

Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible virus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest – no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to “vaccine nationalism”.

He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.

England axes health agency criticised for response

England will scrap the government agency responsible for responding to public health emergencies after the country has suffered the highest death rate in Europe from the pandemic.

Public Health England, a cornerstone of the state-run health system with responsibility for managing infectious outbreaks, will have many of its functions merged with the government’s contact tracing service into a new body to be known as the National Institute for Health Protection.

Vietnam deputy PM says pandemic to stay for a long time

Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that pandemic would stay in the country for a long time, adding that it would take at least a year for the population to have access to a vaccine.

“We have to take measures to live safely alongside the disease,” Dam said at a government meeting.

Vietnam, which first detected the virus locally in January, has reported 983 cases and 25 deaths, with more than half of its infections in the past month alone.

Greece to receive 3 million doses of vaccine

Greece’s health minister says his country will receive around 3 million doses of the virus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in batches beginning in December.

Speaking on Greece’s Skai TV, Vassilis Kikilias said the country of around 11 million people would initially receive 700,000 doses of the vaccine, which is currently in advanced trials, at the end of December, and would receive the rest in batches in the following months.

Depression rates almost doubled in Britain

Rates of depression appear to have almost doubled in Britain since the country was put into lockdown in late March as a result of the pandemic, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

The Office for National Statistics said 19.2 percent of adults were likely to be experiencing some sort of depression in June, up from 9.7 percent between July 2019 and March.

The agency, which assessed the same 3,527 of adults before and during the pandemic, said feeling stressed or anxious was the most common way adults were experiencing some form of depression.

Union Berlin hoping to have fans at friendly

German soccer club Union Berlin wants to hold a pre-season friendly match with 3,000 spectators and is hoping that “preventative” virus tests for fans will allow it to happen.

The Bundesliga club says it has applied to the local Treptow-Köpenick health authorities for permission to hold the game with an altered hygiene plan on September 5.

Union says “a preventative test for all spectators is intended to replace the currently valid social distancing rules.”

South Africa loosens restrictions

South Africa, which had one of the world’s strictest anti-pandemic lockdowns for five months, relaxed its restrictions in response to a decrease in new cases.

The country loosened its regulations to permit the sales of alcohol and cigarettes, and the reopening of bars, restaurants, gyms and places of worship, all limited to no more than 50 people. Schools will reopen gradually starting August 24.

With more than 589,000 confirmed cases, South Africa has more than half of all reported cases in Africa. The 54 countries of the continent reported a total of more than 1.1 million cases, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Norway wealth fund says pandemic still poses market risk

The pandemic continues to pose a risk to financial markets even though global stocks have sharply rebounded from falls earlier this year, an executive at the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund said.

“The main thing is the pandemic. It is still a global pandemic. It does not seem to be under control in any shape or form,” deputy CEO Trond Grande told a news conference.

Indonesia confirms 1,673 infections

Indonesia reported 1,673 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 143,043, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data recorded an additional 70 deaths, taking the total to 6,277.

Olympique de Marseille reports 3 cases

French Ligue 1 football club Olympique de Marseille reported three cases of virus, in a development that could jeopardise the re-start of the top-flight season.

Marseille said that, in all, it had registered four confirmed virus cases over the last four days.

The club are due to play Saint Etienne on August 21 in the first match of the new season.

South Korea warns of crisis as cases surge

South Korean health officials say they’ve found 457 virus cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the country’s president, driving an alarming surge of infections in the greater capital area.

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Health Institute, said outbreaks at the Sarang Jeil Church and elsewhere have pushed the country into the biggest crisis yet since the emergence of pandemic.

Russia logs almost 5,000 new daily cases

Russia reported 4,748 virus cases, pushing its nationwide tally to 932,493, the fourth largest in the world.

The country’s virus crisis response centre said 132 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the official virus death toll to 15,872.

India reports over 55,000 daily cases

India reported more than 55,000 new cases, putting its total virus caseload past 2.7 million.

India has the third-most cases, behind the US and Brazil. It also has the fourth-most deaths from the virus, with 51,797.

But India’s deaths per million people stands at 34 – far lower than what has been reported in some North American and European countries.

Philippine capital’s virus lockdown being eased

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to ease a mild lockdown in the capital and four outlying provinces to further reopen the country’s battered economy despite having the most reported pandemic infections in Southeast Asia.

Most businesses, including shopping malls and dine-in restaurants, and Roman Catholic church services will be allowed to partially resume on Wednesday with restrictions, including masks and social distancing.

New Zealand PM hits back at Trump’s claims

New Zealand’s leader has hit back at President Donald Trump’s claim that New Zealand is experiencing a big surge in virus cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that Trump’s comments were “patently wrong.”

“I think for anyone who’s following the pandemic and its transmission globally will quite easily see that New Zealand’s nine cases in a day does not compare to the United States’ tens of thousands,” Ardern told reporters.

UK retailer Marks and Spencer says to axe 7,000 jobs

Marks and Spencer, the British retail chain selling clothing and food, is to cut around 7,000 jobs as the pandemic keeps shoppers away from its stores, it announced.

The job cuts, to be carried out over the next three months, include losses from its central support centre, in regional management and in its UK stores, M&S said in statement.

Russian energy minister tests positive

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will join a meeting of the OPEC+ group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on Wednesday via video link after testing positive for the virus, the energy ministry said.

“The minister feels good. He has no symptoms,” an energy ministry spokeswoman told.

Chinese company says vaccine ready by end of year

The head of a major state-owned Chinese pharmaceutical company says its virus vaccine will be commercially available by the end of the year.

Liu Jingzhen, the chairman of SinoPharm, told a Chinese Communist Party newspaper that the vaccine would cost less than $140 and be given in two shots, 28 days apart. He said that students and workers in major cities would need to get the vaccine, but not those living in sparsely populated rural areas.

“Not all of the 1.4 billion people in our country have to take it,” he said in an interview published in the Guangming Daily.

Australia’s Victoria reports lowest rise in cases in a month

Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in a month, stoking hopes that a second wave of infection in the state is easing.

The state recorded 17 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a day after recording its deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 casualties. It reported 222 cases compared with 282 on Monday.

A cluster of infections in Melbourne, the Victorian capital, forced authorities two weeks ago to impose a night curfew, tighten restrictions on people’s daily movements and order large parts of the state’s economy to close.

The strict restrictions appear to have put new daily case numbers on a downward path after they peaked at more than 700 earlier this month.

Despite the second wave of infections, Australia has reported just over 23,500 Covid-19 cases and 438 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.

China reports 22 new cases

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 17, same as the tally a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, making it the second straight day for zero new locally transmitted cases. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 17 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 37 a day earlier.

As of August 17, mainland China had a total of 84,871 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

New Zealand reports 13 new cases

New Zealand reported 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours compared with nine a day earlier as the Pacific nation battles to contain an outbreak in the biggest city of Auckland.

Twelve cases are linked to the existing virus cluster in Auckland, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a media briefing in Wellington.

Auckland, home to nearly a third of New Zealand’s 5 million people, remains in lockdown due to a flare up in infections there. Social distancing rules are in place in other town s and cities.

New Zealand has so far recorded just under 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

Mexico’s confirmed deaths surpass 57,000

Mexico’s health ministry reported 3,571 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 266 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 525,733 cases and 57,023 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Anti-government protesters defy measures in Argentina

Thousands of opposition demonstrators took to the streets in cities across Argentina to protest against President Alberto Fernandez and his plans to extend confinement measures against the coronavirus.

Demonstrators defied social distancing rules to answer calls to protest against a government announcement last Friday to extend containment measures in the Buenos Aires region until August 30.

The capital is home to 90 percent of the country’s growing coronavirus caseload.