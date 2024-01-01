WHO calls for urgent action to reduce alcohol consumption in Europe

LONDON (AA) : The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent call to action to halt the rising trend of alcohol consumption in Europe, which is among the highest in the world.

The WHO published a report on alcohol consumption in Europe, revealing that it leads to almost 800,000 deaths annually, making it one of the leading causes of death in the region.

Every day, 2,200 people in Europe die from alcohol-related causes, accounting for nearly 9% of all deaths in the region.

Alcohol consumption significantly impacts domestic violence, accidents and mental health issues. Despite this, many people are unaware of the dangers associated with alcohol use.

Despite the health risks, Europeans top the global list with an average annual alcohol consumption of 9.2 liters.

According to the latest WHO data, men drink about four times more than women. In Europe, two out of three adults consume alcohol, and one in 10 adults is considered an alcoholic.

Doctors say that alcohol consumption can lead to cardiovascular diseases, cancer and liver cirrhosis. But there has been no reduction in alcohol consumption in European Union countries for over a decade.

The report also notes that countries like Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye have achieved the WHO’s alcohol reduction targets by increasing taxes on alcohol and reducing its accessibility.