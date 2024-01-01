WHO chief discusses mpox outbreak with UN agencies in Congo

GENEVA (AA): The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) met with leaders of UN agencies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday to address the ongoing mpox outbreak that is affecting the region.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, reported via X that the meeting focused on a unified approach to managing the outbreak, especially in the conflict-ridden eastern areas of the country.

“Met with heads of UN agencies in DRC to discuss our common response to the mpox outbreak across the country, particularly in the conflict-affected east,” Tedros stated.

During the discussions, participants reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the government-led response. Key measures include enhancing disease surveillance, increasing community awareness, and ensuring that vaccines are accessible to critical patients and their contacts.

Tedros expressed optimism about controlling the outbreak, saying, “We agreed that with concerted action and coordination, we can bring the mpox outbreaks under control.”

The WHO has classified mpox as a public health emergency of international concern. The disease has spread to twelve countries within the African region, with over 15,000 suspected cases reported. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, which remains the epicenter, along with Burundi and other East African nations, are set to receive vaccines soon, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.