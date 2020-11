Monitoring Desk

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he will enter self-quarantine and work from home after a contact of his tests positive.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that he is self-quarantining after someone he was in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet late on Sunday, he added that he was symptom-free and feeling well.

Courtesy: Aljazeera