WHO contract with Afghan-Japan hospital ends

KABUL (TOLOnews): The officials of Afghan-Japan Hospital said it has been over a week since the contract of some employees of this hospital with the World Health Organization (WHO) has ended, and these employees are working voluntarily in the hospital.

“The WHO signs contract with other institutions who adopt this program, and then those institutions sign the contracts with us. On the 13 of July our contract ended and there has been a delay, and they have not yet extended the contract with us,” Doctor Zalmay Pashtin, head of the Afghan-Japan Hospital told TOLOnews.

Some physicians asked the Ministry of Public Health to address the problem.

“It has been 10 days since the Afghan-Japan’s Hospital contract with the WHO has ended, but the employees are working voluntarily until it is addressed,” said Ebadullah Ebad, a physician of the hospital.

“We keep working honestly, but we are asking the donors to address the financial problems of this hospital,” said Abdul Wahid, a nurse at the hospital.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Public Health said that work has started to extend the contracts of the employees of this hospital.

“The Ministry of Public Health is working on the extension of the contract, and work is ongoing on the extension of the contract and soon will share the new information with you,” said Sharafat Amarkhail, a spokesman of the ministry.

The officials of Afghan-Japan Hospital which is the only hospital for treating Covid-19 patients, said that at least 5 patients infected with COVID-19 are coming to the hospital every day.

“If doctors are not paid and facilities are not provided for them, they won’t work properly, but if the government supports them, they will work,” said Zamanuddin, a resident of Kabul.

Based on figures of the Ministry of Public Health, in the past week, over 800 people have become infected with COVID-19 across the country.

