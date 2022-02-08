WHO, COVID-19, and the world

According to World Health Organization (WHO) global pulse survey, health systems across the globe are still facing significant challenges in providing essential health services despite two years into the pandemic, while ongoing disruptions have been reported in over 90% of countries surveyed on continuity of essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to details, disruptions have been reported across services for all major health areas including the sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, immunization, nutrition, cancer care, mental, neurological, and substance use disorders, HIV, hepatitis, TB, malaria, neglected tropical diseases and care for older people, even the COVID-19 vaccination has disrupted the routine immunization process in most countries of the world.

According to the survey, besides affecting treatment facilities in the hospitals, the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected the provision of services including emergency care, ambulance services, surgeries services, essential COVID-19 tools, including COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines, and personal protective equipment (PPE). The survey also highlighted health workforce issues as the biggest barriers to access to COVID-19 tools, likely caused by health workers facing exhaustion, being infected with COVID-19 or leaving the workforce.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic had affected all strides of mankind ranging from lifestyle, socializing, work pattern as well as businesses across the globe because the pandemic restrictions had stopped all activities of the global community over the past two years. The unprecedented pressure on the health services as well as the health workers exhausted all available health resources, not in the third world and developing countries but Europe and America had also faced acute shortage of health infrastructure in their countries during the peak days of the pandemic. Most Countries faced a shortage of hospitals, health professionals, available treatment facilities such as ventilators, oxygen, and drugs, along with isolations/ quarantine facilities while the hotels and government buildings including schools and colleges had been used for this purpose in various countries of the world. In fact, after two years of the pandemic, no country in the world can claim its success in completely controlling the pandemic despite massive vaccination along with the administration of booster dosages to its citizens.

The WHO has suggested a series of measures to the global community to mitigate the continuing challenges of the COVID-19, which include strengthening health workforce training and capacities, providing home-based or telehealth services, procuring essential medicines and health products, implementing risk communications and community engagement strategies, and implementing health financing strategies. The WHO report has revealed that 70% of countries had allocated additional resources to finance their recovery efforts around health workforce capacity enhancement, access to medicines, facility infrastructure, information, and misinformation management. According to a report of RAND Corporation, a US-based think tank, the volume of global vaccine expenditure can be $ 1.2 trillion per year, while the expenditure ratio of the US, the UK, and the EU remained 2.2%, 4.3%, and 5.6 percent respectively of their annual DGP in last year. Seemingly, the challenge of the pandemic is grave and gigantic in its dimensions particularly for the poor nations because of their scanty resources, meager health spending, and lack of health infrastructure. Hence, the global health forum has announced a long list of measures without educating the nations on how to generate money to satisfy the needs of the masses.