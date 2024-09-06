WHO donates 20 tons of medicine to Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the delivery of approximately 20 metric tons of medicines and medical equipment to health centers in five northern provinces of Afghanistan.

In a statement, the WHO reported on its X page that the medical supplies include pneumonia, measles, and cholera virus kits and surgical and dressing sets.

According to the WHO, these supplies will be distributed to 11 health centers and 12 hospitals in the northern provinces of Afghanistan. The organization estimates that around 4,000 patients will benefit from these medical supplies and medicines.

Previously, the WHO had also reported sending eight tons of medicine to a hospital in Badakhshan province. With these latest aid shipments, the WHO aims to provide medical services to over 30,000 people over the next three months.

The WHO’s continued support highlights the urgent need for medical aid in Afghanistan. The healthcare system has faced significant challenges due to reduced funding and disruptions in aid over the past three years.

These efforts are crucial in addressing the ongoing shortages of medicine and medical equipment and ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the care they need.