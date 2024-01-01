Who is Hassan Nasrallah: Hezbollah’s head allegedly killed in Israel strike on Beirut

BEIRUT (Agencies): Israel’s army announced in an official statement Saturday the assassination of the head of the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah.

However, Hezbollah has not confirmed these claims. Various news agencies reported either claims of safety or loss of contact with Nasrallah over 48 hours, citing sources close to the group, regarding the well being of the divisive figure.

The most senior leader of the armed group has played a key role in building the influential movement based out of Lebanon.

Nasrallah’s rise to power

Nasrallah rose to the top of the command chain in 1992 at the age of 32 following the reported Israeli assassination of the former head, Abbas al-Musawi.

The now 64-year-old figure has been a key source of concern to Israel due to his push to make Hezbollah a growing military prowess which has helped train Iran-aligned groups like the Palestinian Hamas and other militias in Yemen and Iraq.

The leader, who was raised in Lebanon, rose through the group’s ranks from a fighter to a director starting in Baalbek, the Bekaa region and then Beirut.

Much of his younger days were spent in the Shia Amal militia during the country’s civil war.

He has seen through numerous battles with Israel and orchestrated planned, precision attacks – rare for a paramilitary group like the Hezbollah.

His following grew in 2000 after Israel was forced to pull back its troops from the south Lebanon border following Hezbollah’s relentless attacks.

The group is designated a terrorist organization by the US and some of its allies.

It has been regularly launching small and medium scale attacks in Israel since October 8, supposedly in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militant group who are engaged in a near-12-month-long conflict with the Israelis.

The Shia group is thought to have been severely impacted in recent weeks following Israel’s relentless attacks against it through remote blasts and air strikes.

The latest casualty as per Israel’s Saturday reports claim Nasrallah’s death, would deal a major blow to the militant group’s operations.

Nasrallah has rarely appeared in public for security reasons, ever since the group fought a brutal war with Israel in 2006.

His latest address, on September 19, called Israel’s recent escalatory attack on Lebanon an “act of war,” adding that it “crossed a red line.”

This came after numerous pagers, thought to be part of a network of communication devices used by Hezbollah, exploded in a coordinated attack attributed to Israel. However, Israeli did not claim the attack and refused to comment on the incidents.

The two-day affair reportedly killed numerous senior members of the group.

Multiple civilian injuries were also recorded, at least 800, were reportedly killed in the attacks. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

What is Israel saying?

In a statement sent by the Israeli army to Al Arabiya English, it said it “eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders.”

The Israeli army also claimed to have killed Ali Karaki, commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and a number of other Hezbollah commanders.

“Air Force aircraft, under the precise intelligence guidance of the intelligence and security establishment, raided Hezbollah’s central underground headquarters beneath a residential building in the southern suburbs,” the statement said.

The statement went on to say that Nasrallah had killed numerous Israeli citizens and soldiers and carried out “thousands of terrorist attacks” against Israel.

“The [Israeli army] will continue to target anyone who promotes and engages in terrorist acts against the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement added.