Who is meeting Ashraf Ghani and why?

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: There are rumors that certain lobbies are meeting former Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani who is living in self exile in Dubai.According to a source in media based in Washington DC, these lobbies are trying to convince Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban leadership to form some sort of working relations in Afghanistan.

These lobbies believe that having Ashraf Ghani and Taliban on the same page will attract both investors and donors to Afghanistan.

A senior analyst dispelled this impression and said that Ashraf Ghani is the sort of baggage which can not be carried by any ordinary lobby and neither Taliban seem to stoop to such a low level where they have to compromise with an individual who was their worst enemy at one point.

Situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating and getting complicated with the passage of time.