Sergey Savchuk

Really unusual news is coming from Britain. Foreign media burst into alarmist publications on the topic that the collective Western world lives in unacceptably luxurious life and it is time to choose between personal vehicles and food. There is not an iota of exaggeration here.

Specifically, British publications write that the inhabitants of Albion daily consume 17 thousand tons of vegetable oils (equivalent to 19 million bottles), burning them in the engines of personal and public transport. As part of the same studies, it was found that, in addition to liquids based on rapeseed, the British pour another 14 million bottles of palm and soy oil into the tanks of their cars every day. Naturally, not in its pure form, but as a fuel and all kinds of related products like additives.

This topic has been raised on the shield due to the fact that the cost of oils and oil products based on rapeseed, soybeans and palm fruits has increased two and a half times over the past year. Concerned experts draw attention to the fact that more than 58 percent of rapeseed and about nine percent of sunflower oil in the kingdom is spent specifically on the needs of road transport, including truck tractors, the backbone of British logistics. Ecologists, unexpectedly awakened from hibernation, add that the use of so-called biofuels and oils based on plant components is – all of a sudden – not a panacea and not a cure for global warming.

Moreover, these same ecologists are now surethat vegetable-based fuels and oils have a significantly worse impact on the atmosphere and air quality than conventional gasoline and diesel internal combustion engines.

The unexpected epiphany of all kinds of fighters for decarbonization is easily explained. In everything, as always, big money is involved.

The same sources cite disheartening statistics, from which it follows that the hype provoked by the soaring prices for vegetable oils in the food sector has led to the fact that local supermarkets are sometimes even forced to limit their sale to the population. People of the older generation at this moment could probably experience a feeling of strong deja vu with a reference to the 90s of the last century, but, fortunately, today we are not talking about what is happening in Russia.

The Western press, sque-ezed into the vise of the age-old dualism of “who is to blame” and “what to do”, habitually blames Putin for everything in the first case but there is still a hitch with the second question.

The fact is that the supply chains of edible oils to Britain and continental Europe collapsed with the start of a special military operation. Ukraine alone supplied half of all rapeseed oil consumed by the European Union. In comparison, the second major supplier, Australia occupies a niche of only 27 percent. This happened, among other things, because Ukraine, over the three decades of its independence, has systematically increased the area under rapeseed, although the usefulness of this crop and its impact on the level of soil fertility are extremely doubtful. Kyiv, however, was very proud of the fact that it was the biofuel breadbasket of Europe, which was purely true, because rapeseed and oil based on it almost completely went to the West.

With the beginning of the NMD, the agricultural sector of Ukraine staggered a lot, especially since, at the behest of geography, the main sown areas are, to one degree or another, within the zone of active clashes. Simply put, the European Union and Britain are now actively burning past biofuel stocks with the illusory hope of replenishing them this year.

The surreal paradox of the situation lies in the fact that in the territories controlled by Russia, the sowing campaign has been carried out almost everywhere, and for certain fruit and vegetable positions, farmers are already selling their products with might and main. At the same time, Britain is acting as the main warmonger, pumping Ukraine with weapons and aggressive rhetoric of an early victory over Moscow thereby depriving itself of the main supplier of such an important product.

At the same time, London is well aware of the prospects and is beginning to carefully prepare the population for the inevitable choice between a strong rise in fuel prices, which will lead to the destruction of the British way of life, when a car is not a luxury, but an item of daily use, and hunger. There is no distortion here.

All the same British and other European experts are carefully introducing the paradigm into the mass consciousness that fuels based on vegetable oils should be abandoned, even if at the expense of the usual comfort.

In particular, some studies have been published, according to which, if the UK refuses biofuels, this will save food in an amount sufficient to feed three and a half million people.

The same forecast says that if the United States the European Union and Britain halve the consumption of vegetable oils and fuels (which ideally coincides with the volume of Ukrainian exports), then this will feed 125 million people without any problems.

It is noteworthy that until quite recently, appealing to the need to strangle Russia with sanctions and stop hostilities in Ukraine, the Western press threatened the countries of Africa and Asia with starvation and massive food shortages. Today, there are no longer any geographic references, which very clearly hints at what kind of audience the foreign media machine frightens and processes.

In order not to be accused of inflating an elephant from a local news fly, we add that, according to Western sources, the issue of a radical reduction in the consumption of biofuels and biooils for the needs of the automotive industry will be raised at the next G7 summit which will be held June 26-28 in Elmau Castle, which in the Bavarian Alps.

Before us is a clear and demonstrative collapse of the entire so carefully built environmental agenda. The entire media, and with it the political machine of the Western world, has been aggressively hammering theses into the heads of the mass layman for years about how beneficial fuels with the prefix “bio-” are for the environment, and therefore they need to be massively introduced as soon as possible, even if they are more expensive conventional gasoline, diesel and fuel oil.

In fact, an entire industry was created from nothing, which received mega profits purely on the suggestion and processing of the philistine consciousness, while completely ignoring the fact of the extremely dubious usefulness of the product being sold.

After all, it would be foolish to think that environmentalists only learned in the summer of 2022 that biofuels are not only not more useful, but even more harmful than good old hydrocarbons.

Actually, no more evidence is needed that at the moment it is simply impossible to find an identical replacement for oil, gas, coal and uranium, and the entire alternative energy industry can only exist on the ground of unreasonable financial injections during periods of perfect calm.

The very first medium-scale geopolitical storm immediately destroyed this house of cards, forcing Western politicians to clear up the mess that they themselves had brewed and urgently turn the shafts of public opinion in the opposite direction.