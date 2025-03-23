WHO, Pakistan vaccinate 2.8 million children under new drive

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD (PPI): In a significant public health achievement, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Pakistan have vaccinated 2.8 million children through the “Big Catch-Up” initiative so far.

The campaign aimed to reach children who missed routine vaccinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons.

The second phase concluded this week, with over 1.3 million children immunized in February and March, building on the 1.5 million reached in the first phase between October and December 2024. Notably, 358,000 of these children received their first-ever vaccination dose. The campaign, supported by WHO, Gavi, and UNICEF, focused on children aged 12-59 months in 83 high-risk districts. A third phase is planned for later in 2025.

Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Pakistan, highlighted the campaign’s success as a testament to the dedication of the government and frontline vaccinators. The initiative deployed over 65,000 teams across Pakistan, marking the first large-scale routine immunization for children beyond two years of age. Special arrangements ensured vaccine availability for children up to five years old.

The WHO commended the Federal Directorate of Immunization and partners for their commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s routine immunization services, particularly in remote and underserved areas, to build a healthier nation.