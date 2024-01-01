WHO surpasses polio vaccination targets in Gaza children

GENEVA (Reuters): The World Health Organization in Gaza said on Tuesday that it is ahead of its targets for polio vaccinations in Gaza on day three of the mass campaign.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian territories, told reporters that it had vaccinated over 161,000 children under 10 in the central area in the first two days of its campaign versus a projected 150,000.

“Up until now things are going well,” he said. “These humanitarian pauses, up until now they work. We still have ten days to go.”