WHO suspends evaluation of Sputnik-V vaccine

GENEVA (RIA Novosti): The World Health Organization has temporarily suspended evaluation of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to technical difficulties caused by sanctions restrictions, a new date for a visit to Russia will be determined as soon as possible, WHO assistant director general Mariangela Simao said at a briefing on Wednesday.

“Yes, we were supposed to go and conduct inspections in Russia on March 7. But these inspections have been postponed to a later date,” she said.

Evaluation of the Russian vaccine, as well as factory inspections, have been affected by the situation in Ukraine , as well as limited by sanctions, flight options and financial options, including credit card performance and other technical issues, Simao said.

“This has been discussed with the Russian applicant. A new date will be determined as soon as possible,” Simao added.

Related