WHO urges to minimize risk of chemical and nuclear accident in Ukraine

GENEVA (TASS): The W-orld Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the safety of chemical and nuclear facilities in Ukr-aine. WHO Director-Gene-ral Tedros Adhanom Gheb-reyesus said at a briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, calling on “all parties” to minimize the “risk of a nuclear or chemical accident.”

“We are concerned about the reliability and safety of the operation of nuclear and chemical facilities,” the dir-ector general said. “We are working with the IAEA and continue to urge all parties to minimize the risk of a nuclear or chemical accident, which could have catastrophic consequences for people’s health.”

As Ghebreyesus stress-ed, “the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in many” regions of Ukr-aine, it “has become critical” in places like Mariupol and Bucha. WHO has sent 150 tons of medical suppl-ies to the country’s reside-nts, he said, drawing attention to the “serious lack of cash flow” to help the needy population. “WHO received only $9.6 million in response to its call for $57.5 million over the next three months,” the head of the organization said.

According to the CEO, attacks on the healthcare system continue in Ukraine. Since the outbreak of hostilities, the WHO has recorded 64 such attacks, resulting in 15 deaths and 37 injuries.

Related