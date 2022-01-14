Who will act as World Psychiatrist?

Ramil Garifullin

Russia and the Uni-ted States as subjects communicate and the whole world is watching this with trepidation. And, of course, the question arises as to w-hich of these subjects is more adequate in perceiving the problem of the World.

My psychological analysis showed that both subjects are good in their inadequacy.

First, about the inadequacy of Russia.

Russia, too, looks like an infantile country with a presence (ZPR), that is, with a delay in its development. And infantile subjects are always straightforward and therefore perceives all the seriousness of the United States as pretend, then as irrelevant conventions. Russia, as a subject, is also a hysterical subject, that is, it is demonstrative and even capable of demonstratively humiliating competitors, although it does not have the moral right to do so in terms of its indicators. Russia is dangerous because it can speak the truth. By the way, the world was once saved by t-his truth-uterus and the boot of the infantile Khrus-hchev. The United States p-ondered. And these traditi-ons came to our planet again.

Russia is infantile and lags behind – that’s a fact! But he wants to survive and wants to be in the World as a subject. He does not want to disappear under the onslaught of the American project. But Russia, for all its infantilism, has managed to “get baked” and become civilized on the basis of its oil and gas raw materials. All this even now allows her to criticize and underestimate the West as a subject of lies, deceitful democracy, and an imaginary fight against corruption. Russia is trying to equate its underdevelopment and destructiveness with the same underdevelopment and destructiveness of the West and the United States, they say, we should not be equal to you as an example to follow. And therefore, do not meddle in our structures of survival as a subject, in particular, in Ukraine, through which it becomes possible to deprive Russia of its subjectivity, and Russia will disappear as a subject.

Now about the inadequacy of the United States.

The USA is an international criminal entity (God of the planet Earth), which is difficult to imprison and punish. Moreover, this subject simulates social schizophrenia in the office of a f-orensic psychiatrist (UN, OSCE, PACE, EU, etc.) (s-plit, politics of two standa-rds, cynicism, lack of righ-ts, hooliganism, provocati-ons, delirium, falsification).

The USA plays in the world shiza (postmodernists have long proved this, see “schizoanalysis” in the encyclopedia of postmodernism), plays with the world (expressions addres-sed to Russia “You will lose …”) Moreover, this God-head of the planet Earth (Dollarobaron with his dollaromaniacs) is another source of the spread of manic infection and financial addictions (World Dol-lar Mania, Credit Mania, Gambling Addiction and various Dependencies that form Chronic Debt Slavery, etc.), which increase the inadequacy of other international actors in order to further impose my American scenario (I write these diagnoses with capital letter, emphasizing globality and generality).

At the same time, this godfather of planet Earth himself is also in a debt pit, but does not worry, since he himself prints these green blanks. Some of my opponents believe that the United States does not mow under Shizu, but is really schizophrenic (inadequate, deaf, autistic, that is, it only listens to itself, is ideologically paranoid, bifurcates between standards and worlds, and other sympathies), and therefore, is recovering for a while , in particular, only after the Peace Shock Therapy (“the syndrome of two skyscrapers” and terrorist attacks).

Then the question arises: who will treat this World Schizophrenic Monster and by what methods? This is problem! And this problem is aggravated if we suddenly find out that this is just a Simulation of the World Shiza, that this is the USA’s Game for the Fool … And again, if this is World Gambling Addiction, then this is a Diagnosis and the question of a cure can be raised? But you can be late and Madness will sweep the world, so much so that not a war will be unleashed, but a catastrophe where th-ere are no losers. And the world today, in January 20-22, has come to this brink.

Shiza of the World at the stage of Mastering is productive (the Rise of creativity, the Discovery of New Worlds and other innovations in science, art, technology), but this stage has long been passed (it was described by postmodernists).

Therefore, the question arises: “What can act as the Prison of the World, where it would be possible to isolate this Schizophrenic World Monster, or what could act as the Asylum of the World, where it would be possible to treat Him.”

Thus, who will deal with these inadequate subjects. Who will act as the World Psychiatrist. Is it really going to be a silent country and an observer – China, but in psychiatry, secrecy and silence are also a symptom. But then the World went crazy. And this is not new from the point of view of postmodern philosophy. This is just the flowering of the Catastrophe Culture.