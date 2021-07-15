Who will get one of the largest air bases in Central Asia

Andrey Kots

With the withdra-wal of American troops from Afg-hanistan in the countries of Central Asia, fears are growing that the Taliban, having seized power, will cross the borders and move on. Moscow has repeatedly expressed its readiness to help the allies in the CSTO – for this, in particular, Tajikistan has already applied. The rest are evaluating assets that can be used to combat the spread of terrorism. One of them, the Manas airb-ase in Kyrgyzstan, has al-ready taken part in the w-ar with the Taliban *. Wh-at came of this is in the material of RIA Novosti.

Logistics center

Manas airport, located 23 kilometers north-west of Bishkek, has hardly been remembered since July 2014, when the Kyrgyz aut-horities asked the Americ-ans to “take things out.” Here 20 years ago, the US Air Force deployed an airbase and transit center for contingents going to war. The main task was the air transportation of people and goods to Afghanistan and back, as well as refueling aircraft in the air. In fact, the largest logistics center in the region functioned in Manas.

The airport’s four-kilometer runway allows for all types of aircraft, both passenger and cargo. The geographical location is ideal for the rapid transfer of personnel and weapons from Europe to Afghanistan. After the terrorist attacks in New York on September 11, 2001, Washington asked Bishkek to provide airspace for a military operation. Kyrgyzstan agreed.

In 2005, after the Amer-icans left the Khanabad base in Uzbekistan, Manas became the only US military facility in Central Asia. It was a convenient hopping airfield and staging post. Moreover, Washingt-on paid only about $ 15 mi-llion a year for it. Usually they charge dozens of times more for such services. In May 2006, Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bak-iev announced his intention to raise the tariff to 207 million. As a result of long ne-gotiations, a new agreeme-nt was concluded – 60 million. Kyrgyzstan received another 110 million for the development of the civil infrastructure of the airport. In addition, the Congress allocated a one-time aid of 150 million to Bishkek.

Problem guests

However, a foreign military base on their land has not brought any significant dividends to ordinary people. On the contrary: in Manas and the surrounding area, the access regime has been tightened. The Greens repeatedly sounded the alarm: the airbase seriously harmed the environment. And, finally, the boorish behavior of the guests. It’s no secret that the American military abroad is often defiant, to put it mildly. In particular, they are very unhappy in Japan.

In 2006, the Kyrgyz For-eign Ministry declared persona non grata two Ame-rican diplomats who had been caught by the Kyrgyz special services in “inappropriate contacts” with the leaders of local non-gover-nmental organizations. And in Manas, an aviation accident occurred: a Kyrgyz passenger Tu-154 caught on a KS-135 tanker aircraft during takeoff. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The population was especially outraged by the murder of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan by an American soldier. On December 6, 2006, US serviceman Zachary Hatfield shot the tanker driver Alexander Ivanov with two shots from his service Beretta. The Americans insisted that Ivanov was trying to attack the military with a knife, but the investigation found that Hatfield was under the influence of drugs. The incident was hushed up, but it was constantly recalled in discussions about the need to close the airbase.

“Back to Asia”

The Pentagon left Manas on July 10, 2014. The Kyrgyz got $ 30 million worth of American infrastructure, including buildings, machinery, medical equipment, uniforms, and communications. Washington explained the withdrawal by the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East and the need to shift the attention of the Pentagon to Syria and Iraq.

Despite the obvious cooling of relations with Washington, Bishkek does not exclude the return of the overseas military. In the spring, parliament called for a review of the country’s participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization. This proposal was made by a deputy of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Jogorku Kenesh. He spoke about the inaction of the CSTO against the background of a three-day war in the Batken region on the border with Tajikistan and insisted that only Americans are able to bring peace to the belligerent region.

The Pentagon is still thinking. In June, The New York Times reported that Washington is extremely negative about the situation in Afghanistan. “American diplomats are exploring options for restoring access to bases in Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, where American troops and intelligence officers were stationed,” the White House reporters were quoted as saying.

It is not known whether the Kyrgyz government will decide on a new deal with the United States. But officials from Ankara with various infrastructure and economic projects have become frequent visitors to Bishkek. In June, President Sadyr Zharapov called on Turkey to use Manas International Airport as a “transport and logistics hub from Asia.” So the situation in Central Asia could change quickly. At the same time, Russia will obviously maintain a military presence in the region in any case.

In 2003, Moscow and Bishkek signed an agreement on the deployment of an aviation unit at the Kant airfield, 30 kilometers east of Manas, free of charge. The 999th airbase is stationed here, which is part of the 14th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Central Military District. The two runways with a length of 2,700 meters accommodate most types of aircraft.

There are 500 Russian officers and warrant officers, Su-25SM3 attack aircraft, Mi-8 transport helicopters and Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs are based there. In addition, the local infrastructure allows Kant to be used as a jump airfield for the Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers.