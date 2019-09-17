Whole nation united on Kashmir issue: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that the whole nation is united on Kashmir issue.

He stated this while addressing All Parties Kashmir Conference organized by PTI Punjab in Lahore on Tuesday.

He said that the Indian government has taken illegal measures on August 5th. He said that unilateral measures of the Indian government has given a new turn of Kashmir issue.

The foreign minister said that the present government has presented the Kashmir dispute in the UN Security Council and after fifty-four years the issue was discussed in the world body.

He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to international law and now the international community is also demanding to end curfew in Occupied Kashmir.

He announced that he is also going to Saudi Arabia on the 19th of this month with Prime minister Imran Khan where Kashmir issue would be highlighted.

He said the OIC forum has also been activated to raise Kashmir issue before international community.

Addressing the conference, the Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said we are presenting the Kashmir case to international fora.

He appealed the overseas Pakistanis to work on Kashmir issue whole heatedly and use their political network.

The Governor said the Kashmir issue is really miserable and international observers are also not allowed to go to Kashmir.