Why did Biden gather all allies

Ksenia Melnikova

Joe Biden flew to Europe to meet with allies. Negotiations were held within the framework of NATO, the EU summit and the G7. The goal is the same: to define a strategy towards Russia because of the Ukrainian crisis. Western countries have imposed tough sanctions and effectively stopped the political dialogue with Moscow. On the one hand, Washi-ngton and Brussels want to avoid a full-scale conflict, on the other hand, they are strengthening their military presence in the east of the continent.

To Europe for unity and consultation

“Biden is going to Eu-rope to strengthen the unity built with allies and partne-rs, and to consult on further steps,” Washington said ab-out the main objectives of the American leader’s trip.

The main goal is to increase pressure on Moscow and provide military assistance to Kiev. “Attention is not only on new sanctions, it is necessary to prevent other states from circumventing them,” the White House explained. In addition, Biden wanted to achieve “joint action to strengthen European energy security and reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.”

Brussels hosted an emergency summit of the leaders of the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (the second in a month), a meeting within the framework of the “Big Seven” and a meeting of the European Council. Following the results, Biden held a press conference. Most of all, journalists were interested in the question of whether Kiev should make territorial concessions to Moscow. “This is completely the prerogative of Ukraine, you can’t talk about the state without its participation. I don’t think they will have to do this. But it’s up to them to decide,” Biden said.

He acknowledged that what is happening in Ukr-aine and anti-Russian sanctions will hurt many and lead to a food crisis, since both countries were the “breadbaskets of Europe.”

But despite this, Biden would like to exclude Russia from the G20. Even if not all allies agree with this decision. And numerous sanctions have not become a deterrent to Russia, Biden did not deny. And yet he called on the Western countries to “preserve a united front.”

Strengthening on the eastern flank

Georgia and Ukraine were not invited to the summit this time. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky spoke via video link. He asked to provide Kiev with one percent of all aircraft and tanks available to NATO.

As the publication POLITICO notes, 25 countries are helping Ukraine with weapons, fuel, equipment or money, most of them are members of the North Atlantic Alliance. The EU increased support by 500 million euros, and Washington allocated anot-her billion dollars. Speak-ing at the summit, Biden promised to provide additional equipment, including air defense systems.

However, the request of the Ukrainian president was ignored. But the final statement outlined plans to create four multinational grou-ps in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia – in addition to the 40,000 troops already stationed there. Partners will have to “adapt to a more dangerous strategic reality”, so they should strengthen security in cyberspace and conduct military exercises.

“Forty thousand people of the additional contingent is a fairly significant force that will remain for a long time. The alliance is moving to even more active rivalry with Moscow,” said Dmitry Suslov, deputy dir-ector of the HSE Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies.

Poland offered to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine. But NATO abandoned this idea. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, “it is important to prevent the conflict from escalating into a full-scale war.”

Particular attention was paid to “increasing the readiness of the alliance” to counteract biological, radiological, nuclear and chemical threats. Biden noted that NATO’s participation in the Ukrainian conflict is permissible “if Russia uses chemical weapons there.” “Our answer will depend on the nature of the use (weapons. – Approx. ed.),” the president added.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry clearly stated that the units of the Russian armed forces involved in the special operation do not and cannot have chemical munitions.

However, the intensity of the statements is such that it is obvious to everyone: many fear a conflict between Moscow and Brussels. “It is unlikely that it will come to this, but such a possibility cannot be completely ruled out,” Suslov believes. “We are talking about a possible provocation with the use of chemical weapons. In addition, after the end of the Ukrainian conflict, Western states will continue a hybrid war against Moscow.”

No unity in the alliance

Andrei Kortunov, Dire-ctor General of the Russian International Affairs Cou-ncil, notes that NATO cou-ntries, despite tough restrictive measures against Mos-cow, take a rather restrained position on Ukraine: “Within the alliance there are different points of view, there is no unity of positions. In addition, they avoid direct confrontation with Russia, participation in an armed conflict is unacceptable for them.”

According to the political scientist, now Brussels is adopting a new strategy for the development of the North Atlantic bloc, the main opponent in it is Moscow. “The announcement of missions on the eastern front poses additional risks for Russia. An increase in the military budgets of NATO countries could lead to an arms race and the risk of an even greater escalation of the conflict,” warns Kortunov.

Many in the alliance do not want this, says Natalya Eremina, Doctor of Political Sciences, professor at St. Petersburg State University. “Anti-Russian sanctions are hitting the EU. Europeans bear economic risks. Some are happy – for example, Poland and the Baltic countries,” the political scientist points out. “And the White House is far from the line of military clashes, does not understand the essence and causes of what is happening., selling weapons. They provided financial assistance, while blackmailing the states that used it. “

From Belgium, Biden will travel to Poland, where he will meet with President Andrzej Duda and US military personnel involved in humanitarian affairs. As noted by Victoria Zhuravleva, head of the Center for North American Studies at IMEMO RAS named after E.M. Primakov, the US leader will try to reassure the Polish authorities: to demonstrate support, but at the same time pacify their impulses so as not to provoke Russia and prevent a global conflict.