Why did the USA postpone the flight to the moon?

Victoria Nikiforova

NASA said it will most likely fail to fly to the moon in 2024 . Maybe 2025. But it is not exactly. True, Elon Musk’s Starship , on which it is supposed to fly, still regularly explodes upon landing. But this time it’s not about him, it’s about the suits. They will be ready well if in the spring of 2025.

It would seem that this should certainly not be a problem. Spacesuits in the USA have been successfully produced since the early 1960s. The Americans fly in them to the ISS and go into outer space. In photographs from the Moon 50 years ago, we see the members of the Apollo mission, all of them in spacesuits, white, shining, the emblem with the American flag is still so clearly visible on them.

But for fourteen years now, the American space industry has been struggling over a spacesuit to return to the moon – but no, a stone flower does not come out. During this time, more than four hundred million dollars were spent on space suits within the framework of the multibillion-dollar Artemis program. It is planned to release even more six hundred. But what the astronauts will actually fly to conquer the moon is unknown to science. “Naked Kings” – NASA top managers sadly joke .

It would seem that it is easier? Go to the Air and Space Museum in Washington , take the spacesuit of Neil Armstrong , the first man on the moon, see what and how. Well experiment with new materials maybe. Adapt electronic devices to it and come up with protection for them. Well, actually, that’s all. The principle has not changed.

Any questions left? You can check with the Soviet spacesuit, designed specifically for the flight to the moon. One such, bought at Sotheby’s by the eccentric billionaire Ross Perot, is on display in the same Washington Museum.

However, when demonstrating a prototype of a lunar spacesuit in 2019, it was clear that the Americans had already borrowed one Soviet idea: they liked the back door through which the astronaut would be able to enter his suit, as if into a closet. Similar shoulder weights are used to compensate for weightlessness.

According to the official version, NASA is delaying the release of spacesuits due to increased safety requirements: protecting astronauts from radiation, vacuum, small gravity on the Moon. However, the technical solutions have not fundamentally changed: in the fight against reduced gravity, all the same bulky weights are used, and life support systems are hiding in the old fashioned way in boxes like backpacks.

Radiation? Well, after all, the American astronauts who have visited the moon have lived for quite a long time. From this we can conclude that the spacesuits of that time already quite reliably protected them from off-scale radiation. Why reinvent the wheel?

As some incredible achievement, the fact that the NASA lunar spacesuit will protect the astronaut from minus 150 to plus 120 degrees Celsius is presented. But the old Soviet spacesuit “Krechet”, which became the prototype of the much more advanced “Orlan”, also worked in about the same range from minus 130 to plus 160.

And the name, of course. The new spacesuit is not just some kind of spacesuit. This is a ” research unit for extravehicular mobility ” – just to the envy of Tony Stark. A special responsibility on its creators is imposed by the fact that the conquerors of the moon should be a woman and a woman of color. This idea was born in the White House and aims to compensate women and people of color for an age of oppression.

The spacesuit theme clearly shows what nonsense is going on with technology in a country that positions itself as a leader in scientific progress. What actually happened to the super-heavy rockets that launched lunar modules more than half a century ago? Where are all the drawings, calculations? Where are those brilliant old cadres who have provided such an incredible breakthrough in American science and technology? Why was it in the 1960s that reliable lunar spacesuits were developed in two or three years, and now it takes fourteen years?

All the problems that were successfully solved in 1969-1972 in the framework of the Apollo mission have to be re-solved in the framework of the Artemis mission. Moreover, the impression is that from the glorious era of the conquest of the moon there is literally nothing left but film.

Right now, the NASA team is struggling in vain to solve the problem of moon dust. Scientists fear that the dust that has risen during the landing of the lunar module will blind both instruments and astronauts. With little gravity, it will settle very slowly. What to do?

We turn to the original source. Neil Armstrong’s memoir is vague . “At an altitude of less than 100 feet (about 30 meters), a transparent blanket of dust began to surround us, slightly obscuring our visibility. The lower we went, the more visibility dropped.” So what’s with the dust? Was it only slightly obstructing visibility, or was there nothing at all to be seen? When did it dissipate? Scientists are reviewing videos from the Moon, but no dust is visible on them …

Conspiracy theorists – not only in Russia , but also in the United States – are in a hurry to conclude from all this that the Americans have never been to the moon at all. In reality, however, the situation is much sadder. If they did not fly anywhere, and now they are trying to conquer the moon from scratch, it would be cool. It would be just a feat – and we would all give a standing ovation.

But to have at your disposal such wonderful technologies, such outstanding scientists, engineers, designers and in half a century to throw all the polymers so epically down the drain – it was necessary to try. This is indeed a decline, both in science in general and in the rocket and space industry in particular. In simple words, today it is impossible to build something that was successfully built half a century ago. Degradation is evident. And no Teslas or iPhones can camouflage this obvious regression.

And here by itself a bad thought suggests itself about kickbacks and drank. Seriously. Fourteen years of work, a billion dollars, and what is the result? Not the most innovative spacesuit, ah, sorry, “extravehicular mobility research unit.” And that still needs to be finalized.

By the way, it is quite obvious why the launch of the spacesuit is scheduled for late 2024 – early 2025. The fact is that each new American president undertakes to conquer space in his own way. Elections will be held in 2024. If the current president retains power, Elon Musk, who has just invited NASA to make spacesuits for them, can count on the previous funding. If Biden leaves the White House, then all plans of NASA and, accordingly, Space X may go under the knife.

The fatal period – from the elections to the inauguration – exactly falls on the end of 2024 – the beginning of 2025. The most experienced politician, virtuoso of state contracts, Elon Musk, is well versed in such things. What if the new president is planning a mission to Alpha Centauri. Then the spacesuit will have to be redone again – and for this case, new funding will be requested. Well, the spacesuit will not work – it will not be far from the next elections there. Khoja Nasreddin also beat out budget funding in a similar way: either the donkey dies, or the shah dies (loses the elections).

No, there is no schadenfreude in these observations. Space has remained, perhaps, the last branch that is not yet too polluted by militarism. People from all over the world follow the work of Chinese, Russian and American scientists with sincere interest. It’s amazing when the Falcon 9 returns to Earth , safe and sound. And when our Proton takes off, that’s great too. This is the limit of human ingenuity, which allowed us to do the impossible, go to infinity.

It will be a pity if the American lunar program turns out to be the same bullshit, the same screen for cuts, like their Star Wars. This will be a big step back – both for America and for all of humanity.