Why does the world community need to negotiate with Raisi

Nikita Smagin

The Iranian nuclear deal is important not only in itself, but also as a model for possible future agreements. In fact, this is a practical test of the approach, when the United States concludes an agreement with a “rogue state”, and the multilateral format serves as a guarantee of its implementation.

The nuclear deal with Iran was signed six years ago, but it still remains one of the main international issues. During this time, the United States managed to change presidents twice, and some points of the agreement have partially lost their relevance. Iran, due to the actions of Trump, who withdrew the United States from the deal, received not the promised boom in Western investment, but a deep economic crisis. Against this background, supporters of reforms and dialogue with the West in the Iranian elite lost their positions, which led to the victory of the anti-Western conservative Ebrahim Raisi in the June 18 presidential elections.

However, despite all this, the nuclear deal has not lost its relevance either for Tehran or for the world community. For the Iranian authorities, in whose ranks the conservatives now have an almost complete monopoly, the agreement still remains the most affordable way to stabilize the situation in the country and retain power. And the world community now simply has no other mechanism to make Iran a more predictable and responsible participant in international relations.

Conservative problems

Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, comes to power in exceptional circumstances, when the previous model of legitimizing the political system through elections has come into question. The Iranian authorities traditionally saw in the electoral process an opportunity to involve society in the political life of the state. Therefore, in the elections, the struggle was primarily for the turnout.

For example, a vote is stamped every time in shenasnam – an analogue of a passport for internal use. When a person tries to get a job in a government structure, non-participation in elections may become one of the reasons for refusal. At the same time, the very fact of voting is noted, and for whom exactly it was, it does not matter.

However, even without administrative pressure, turnout in Iranian elections was usually high due to intense competition between candidates. With all the filters and restrictions, since 1997, the president in Iran has been elected in a real struggle against an unclear outcome, where people’s votes mattered. But the current vote for the first time in a quarter of a century was devoid of all intrigue and competition.

This happened, first of all, because of the deep crisis in the camp of the reformers. Because of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the preservation of sanctions, those who in the ruling elite advocated the liberalization of the system and the normalization of relations with the West, completely lost public support. Their promises in the eyes of the Iranians have not produced tangible results.

At the same time, the voter who voted for them did not change their preferences – an impressive part of Iranian society still wants liberalization of order and good relations with the whole world. However, these people no longer believe the systemic policies that promise this. Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani has become a living symbol of the lost trust.

Against this background, the conservatives took advantage of the situation to take control of all levers of power. The first stage was the parliamentary elections in February 2020, where a minimum of alternative candidates were allo-wed. As a result, about 90% of seats in the Mejlis went to the conservative camp.

Now it has come to the presidential elections. The Iranian Constitutional Guardian Council admitted seven candidates to them, among whom there were only two conditional reformers, both of whom were obviously weak politicians with no chance of winning. But the main thing is that this time the liberal part of Iranian society remained indifferent to the fact that alternative candidates were not allowed to either the parliamentary or presidential elections.

As a result, Ebrahim Raisi confidently won already in the first round, gaining 62% of the votes with the lowest turnout in Iran’s history – 49%. The advocates of reform and openness, who live mainly in big cities, mostly did not come to the elections. The spoiled ballots came second after Raisi – they turned out to be 4 million out of 29 million. There are no columns “against all” in the elections in Iran.

In other words, the current elections mark not only the victory of the conservatives, but also the fact that an impressive – and perhaps the most numerous – part of Iranian society has been left behind the political pro-cess. In such a situation, the new president needs new sources of legitimacy more than ever. And the most reliable of them is the growth of the well-being of citizens, which is impossible without reducing international pressure on the country.

Therefore, the nuclear deal remains uncontested for the Iranian authorities, regardless of the views and rhetoric of the new president. There is no other way to bring economic growth back. Today, all significant political forces in Iran understand that the preservation of the current US sanctions puts an end to the normal development of the country. It is no coincidence that at his first press conference, the president-elect said that Tehran would comply with the terms of the nuclear deal if the rest of the parties pledged to comply with their part of the agreement.

Predictable Iran

The concentration of all power in Iran in the hands of the conservatives does not automatically mean the radicalization of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy. The current ruling elite of Iran is, first of all, pragmatic. It has strayed very far from the ideals of exporting revolution that Tehran tried to promote in the 1980s.

The main thing that Iran wants now is to ensure its security amid the hostility of the United States and a number of regional powers. The missile and nuclear program, support for non-state formations in the Middle East – all this in Tehran is considered as ways to protect itself.

True, this does not mean that Iran’s partners in the nuclear deal can relax, being confident that Iran will return to an agreement on any terms. The coming of a conservative to the presidency increases the risk that Tehran may make a choice in favor of autarky, withdraw into itself and begin to make decisions, guided by its own logic, incomprehensible and not close to other states. In the case of such an influential country as Iran, with its vast presence from Afghanistan to Yemen, such a turn is fraught with dire consequences for a large part of the planet.

Therefore, for the West, a nuclear deal turns out to be the only effective way to make Iran predictable. It will create financial levers by which to deter the actions of the Iranians. It draws Tehran into the international community, forcing it to conduct a dialogue with the West, including the United States. Iran, without sanctions, is turning into a state that has something to lose. Otherwise, the only option for containment is military action that can bring the entire Middle East to the brink of disaster.

For Russia, the significance of the nuclear deal may not seem so critical, since Moscow and Tehran have enough alternative options for interaction. Russia cooperates with Iran in Syria, negotiates on the Caspian Sea, on the creation of a North-South transport corridor, and so on. But the issue of turning Tehran into a predictable partner cannot but worry the Kremlin.

The persistence of suffocating sanctions will inevitably lead to the technical and institutional degradation of Iran. Combined with the country’s internal political problems, this is fraught with a large-scale crisis. Water shortages, power outages, deteriorated infrastructure, problems in the social assistance system, corruption, national issues – all this can turn Iran into a kind of Pakistan or Venezuela with dangerous internal instability and loss of control over several regions.

In this scenario, Tehran’s fear of the United States and regional adversaries will noticeably increase. Iran’s political elite may feel cornered and go for the creation of nuclear weapons for the sake of survival. An atomic bomb in a weak and unstable country carries incomparably greater risks than a controlled nuclear program of a predictable, albeit peculiar, state.

Format for the future

Finally, the Iranian nuclear deal is important not only in and of itself, but also as a model for possible future agreements. In fact, this is a practical test of the approach, when the United States concludes an agreement with a “rogue state”, and the multilateral format serves as a guarantee of its implementation. And the fact that the United States first withdrew from the deal for domestic political reasons, and is now going to return to it again, only adds to this model’s relevance.

Trump’s actions showed that the United States has enough influence to unilaterally block the implementation of the agreement. However, it was precisely the multilateral format that allowed the treaty not to fall apart. That is, the model of agreement with many participants provides certain guarantees, even if it does not protect against all excesses.

In addition, the Iranian nuclear deal provides an answer to the question of what, in principle, could be the path to de-escalation and lifting of sanctions, which have recently become an increasingly popular instrument in international relations. Domestic political reasons make the issue of lifting the sanctions very painful for many governments, especially in the West. Because of this, the sanctions flywheel, under the pressure of domestic policy, begins to work regardless of foreign policy reality.

In other words, if sanctions are considered a mechanism of punishment for some violations, then it still works only in one, repressive direction. But with ways to roll back the pressure, if the state that fell under the sanctions changed its course, big problems arise. It is now easy to expand and reintroduce sanctions, but very difficult to lift them.

The Iranian nuclear deal in this regard creates a promising mechanism for the future. It serves as almost the only example when the state decides to make concessions to the world community and in response receives the lifting of sanctions. If now it can be implemented, then in the future this mechanism may be in demand by others.