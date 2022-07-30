Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Why Imran Khan is not suing Financial Times if innocent as the global broadcaster has exposed the lies of the PTI Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was observed by former Governor Sindh and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair during a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Zubair said that the PTI Chief has forgotten his slogan of self-accountability when it comes to himself, his party Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), and PTI officials. PML-N was of the view that the PML-N had faced body search, strict accountability, and served punishment while being guiltless, why did Imran Khan is eluding his body search and accountability if he and his party is innocent and did not violate the law?



He accused Imran Khan of wandering between High Courts and Supreme Court to escape himself from accountability and declared that Imran Khan and his colleagues have to face the law and justice system of the country and they have to clear their books at all costs.

Zubair claimed that the recent report published by the Financial Times was a tiny peice of the colossal volume of Imran Khan’s monetary embezzlement during which he used charity funds for political purposes in the past.

Zubair said that if the PTI collected funds for political purposes in the UK, even then using foreign money/ funds for political purposes in Pakistan as per law. PML-N leader claimed that there are dual laws in Pakistan in Pakistan, one for the 220 million people of Pakistan and the other for Ladla, (PML-N using the term to mention PTI Chief).

According to him, Imran quotes Khalifia-ul-Muslimeen Hazrat Umar Farooq in his speech on one hand and refused to submit before the law on the other side. Zubair was of the view that the person who demands accountability and reprimand for others, considers himself supernatural and refuses the same standard for him.

Zubair advised the PTI Chief Imran Khan to stop preaching honesty, faithfulness, and accountability before the media because he always evaded justice over the past years in the foreign funding and other cases of his party. To another question, Zubair said that all political parties and civil society of the country have urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the verdict on the long-awaited PTI foreign funding case.

The PML-N leader also questioned the partiality of the Cheif Justice of Pakistan and said that why Cheif Justice is not taking Suo moto notice against Imran Khan on his alleged violation of electoral law as his party has received foreign funding and PTI Chief lied to the ECP.

The PDM Alliance has stepped up its pressure on the ECP regarding the decision on the foreign funding case of Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf. The alliance leaders are also bulldozing their opponent on the recent revelation of the UK-based Financial Times that unearthed the proof of massive funds transfer of Wooton Cricket to PTI in 2013.