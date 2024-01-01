Why Inaya Khan does not bother reading comments of men followers on Instagram

(Web desk) – Appearing on a podcast, showbiz star Inaya Khan has said she does not bother reading comments from male followers on her Instagram posts, because most of their messages pertain to marriage.

Inaya Khan revealed that despite having a significant number of male followers on Instagram, she only pays attention to comments from her female followers, with her cousins informing her about them.

Khan shared that she often receives messages from male followers claiming her as their wife, to which she humorously responded that she is currently single and content.

While marriage is not her current focus, Khan expressed her admiration for the saree, a clothing item her mother taught her to wear and manage.

In a previous appearance on the same show, Khan admitted to having crushes on A-list actors Mikaal Zulfiqar and Feroze Khan, particularly praising Zulfiqar’s personality and character traits.

Khan, known for her roles in dramas such as ‘Khoat’ and ‘Mere Apne’, detailed the qualities she desires in a life partner, emphasizing loyalty and a caring nature.