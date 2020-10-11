Why Pakistan supports Azerbaijan

JAVED HAFEEZ

Of all Central Asian republics that were once part of the erstwhile Soviet Union, Pakistan has developed a closer and fruitful relationship with Azerbaijan. Islamabad fully supports Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh while Baku endorses Pakistan’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir conflict. Azerbaijan has been a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir since 1996. Pakistan was one of the second states, after Turkey, to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991. A close proximity of their views on various important international issues is quite visible to a discerning eye.

An enumeration of some basic facts would lead to better understanding of the real issue. Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region, has a small area of 4,400 kilometers and is sparsely populated. The total number of its inhabitants today is about 125,000. The area is surrounded by Azerbaijan territory from all sides and is not contiguous with Armenia, at any point. Ethnic Armenians constitute a majority of the population. Before Soviet control, this area was a part of the Ottoman Empire. There is no denying the fact that separatist tendencies are strong here.

However, this small territory with a tiny population cannot become a viable state. Nor can it merge with Armenia as it has no border with it. The request of this small territory to be independent of Baku was even turned down by the Soviet Union. Its present status, as a part and parcel of Azerbaijan, is internationally recognized. A change in that status, through use of force, will set a hugely bad precedent.

Pakistan views with concern the deteriorating situation in the South Caucasus region that has the potential to suck in regional powers. The current tensions are a result of Armenia trying to create an issue out of a settled situation. Such attempts, if not arrested in their tracks, can impact regional peace negatively.

The recent flare up between Armenia and Azerbaijan has reportedly led to Armenian shelling on the innocent Azeri civilian population. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, described the Armenian shelling as “reprehensible and most unfortunate.” As ties between Islamabad and Baku are strong, some motivated sources even tried to float false propaganda that Pakistani forces were fighting side by side with Azerbaijani forces against the Armenian military. This was debunked by the Foreign Office as “speculative and baseless.”

Strategically located on the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan is also important because of its energy resources. Through a gas pipeline it supplies gas to a number of European nations, via Turkey, ending the Russian and Ukrainian duopoly as gas suppliers to Europe. Turkey and Russia have divergent sympathies in the Caucasus crisis. Turkish position is identical to that of Pakistan. Because of historical links and neighborhood, Turkey is a staunch supporter of Baku.

Russia views Azerbaijan as its competitor in energy supplies to Europe. Possibly for religious reasons too, it is sympathetic to Armenia. Russia also maintains a military base in Armenia. Pakistan carries no such baggage and its position rests squarely on principles. Altering the international borders on ethnic or religious grounds is a recipe for disaster .It could open a Pandora box all over the world. The UN may find it impossible to handle the situation.

While Russia and Turkey had developed a good working relationship in recent years, they are now on opposing sides in Syria and Libya. A possible flare-up in the Caucasus has the potential of engaging them, militarily, on opposite fronts. That development would be ominous for world peace and economy. Instead of merely watching the situation deteriorate, the European Union should play an active role as peacemaker, while the UN Secretary General should appoint a special representative for the region. Time is of essence as the situation is deteriorating fast.

– Javed Hafeez is a former Pakistani diplomat with much experience of the Middle East. He writes weekly columns in Pakistani and Gulf newspapers and appears regularly on satellite TV channels as a defense and political analyst.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)