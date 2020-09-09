Why suicide is becoming very common these days

Momina Javed

Suicide is one of the major problems in the world. It is becoming very common nowadays. There are different reasons that motivates someone to commit suicide. Like suicide many other problems do exist in our society and we need to address these issues in order to get rid of them. Suicide has taken an alarming position in our country. Every other day you might read the suicide news in newspaper or you may watch this news in television.

There are different reasonswhy someone commits suicide. One of the major reasons is the study pressure on students. Parents ask their children to get good grades in exam and they sometimes threaten them too by saying that if they do not score good in exam then they will be very hard on them. They try to compare other students with their children. This increases pressure on students and if they find themselves unable to compete with others so they sometimes try to commit suicide. Many students whether on school level, college or university level have been seen suffering from severe depression and ultimately it leads to suicide.

Another important reason of commiting a suicide is financial crisis. Those who live from hand to mouth and do not have enough money to bear their family’s expenses may also commit suicide. It creates a feeling of inferiority in them. They even cannot fulfill their family’s basic needs. People who spends lakhs on their education to get a degree and if they do not get a good job then they most likely end up commiting a suicide.

Some people can take their life accidentally by making use of guns for enjoyment or doing one wheeling on busy roads or by playing one of the most trending pubg game. Some youngsters have also committed suicide while making tiktok videos which is at trending these days. Apart from these reasons, some people have committed suicide because of refusal of proposals. Some of the people also take this step over family matters or disputes.

Many females who are already victims of acid attacks, harassment etc get fed up of taunts and sarcastic mindset of others can also end their life. Those who suffer from any mental illness or suffering from severe depression can also commit suicide.

There are many other reasons as well that can motivate someone to commit suicide. It is very important that this issue should be addressed. If we do not take it seriously it can get more worse. It will not only be alarming for our youngsters who have been seen the most common victims of suicide but also for their family members and for the country’s future as well.

Those who are more likely to commit suicide always face any problem which encourages them to do so. Therefore it is necessary that parents should educate their children that suicide is not the solution to any problem. People mostly hide their issues from others and thinks that it’s the only way to get out of the problems they are facing. Such people should be educated enough to share their problems with their family members so that they can help them to sought out those issues.

Therefore this responsibility lies on the shoulders of every citizen of Pakistan to play their part to end or at least minimize such types of evil practices that harms our society. We can conduct awareness sessions to end up this problem. Such people who gets motivated to take this step should be taken to psychiatrist immediately especially if they are suffering from depression. If every individual tries his or her best that we will defeat this, then no matter how many hurdles someone puts in our way we can collectively prove that we as a nation can do everything if get determined about something.