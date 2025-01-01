Why Syria-Jordan relationship is key to regional stability

Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

The meeting between the Syrian Arab Republic’s new leader, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, and Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman last week marked a turning point in the evolving relationship between the two nations. With Syria undergoing a transition, the support and cooperation of neighboring Jordan have taken on newfound importance.

Jordan, having long played a significant role in regional diplomacy and security, reaffirmed its commitment to assisting Syria in its recovery and reintegration. The strengthening of this relationship is not only vital for Syria’s reconstruction but also for regional stability, economic growth and security cooperation.

For more than a decade, Amman has navigated the fallout of the Syrian conflict, which has profoundly affected both nations. Jordan, which shares a 375-km border with Syria, has borne the brunt of war-induced challenges, from the mass influx of refugees to increased security threats and disruptions in trade.

King Abdullah’s meeting with Syria’s new leadership signals a renewed willingness to engage with Damascus and support its reintegration into the Arab world. King Abdullah emphasized the need for Syria to restore sovereignty and stability. This endorsement from Jordan carries weight, as it underscores Amman’s broader strategy of supporting regional stability while ensuring that Syria does not become a breeding ground for extremist elements or organized crime.

The resumption of strong bilateral ties is not merely a diplomatic gesture, it also reflects a deeper recognition that Syria’s recovery is in Jordan’s best interest. The two nations are inextricably linked by geography, economy and security concerns, making their cooperation essential to meet both immediate challenges and long-term stability.

One of the most pressing concerns for both countries is border security. Over the past decade, the Syrian-Jordanian border has become a hotspot for arms smuggling, drug trafficking and the movement of extremist groups.

A key issue has been the trafficking of captagon, a powerful amphetamine that has flooded regional markets. Jordanian security forces have intercepted large shipments originating from Syria. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the two nations in January committed to strengthening border security through intelligence-sharing, joint military patrols and enhanced surveillance.

Beyond countering narcotics, Syria and Jordan also share concerns about extremist groups attempting to regroup and establish footholds in border regions. Jordan has long been wary of Daesh and other factions exploiting instability in Syria to launch attacks. To address this, the two countries can work on bolstering counterterrorism cooperation, ensuring that militant networks are dismantled before they pose a wider regional threat.

Furthermore, the Syrian conflict severely disrupted economic ties between the two countries, causing billions of dollars in trade losses. Before the war, Jordan served as a crucial transit hub for Syrian goods, while Syrian exports — ranging from textiles to agricultural products — were a staple in Jordanian markets. The war upended these economic flows, forcing businesses on both sides to seek alternative, often less profitable, markets.

Now, as Syria embarks on reconstruction, economic cooperation with Jordan is most likely poised to accelerate. The reopening of border crossings and trade routes will not only benefit Syria’s battered economy but also provide Jordan with new investment and trade opportunities. In other words, by easing trade restrictions and harmonizing customs procedures, both nations stand to regain lost economic momentum.

Infrastructure projects also hold significant potential. Jordan’s well-developed transport network could serve as a vital artery for Syrian goods reaching international markets. Similarly, Syrian labor — once a key component of Jordan’s workforce — could again play a role in Jordan’s construction and agriculture sectors. Increased trade and investment will help both nations recover from the economic stagnation imposed by years of instability.

It is important to note that Syria’s energy infrastructure suffered immense damage during the war, leaving many areas in dire need of electricity and fuel. Jordan, which has developed its energy sector in recent years, could emerge as a key supplier for Syria. Last week’s talks between Amman and Damascus explored the possibility of Jordan supplying Syria with electricity and gas, a move that would provide immediate relief to Syrian households and industries while strengthening economic ties between the two governments.

Beyond energy, reconstruction efforts present another avenue for cooperation. Jordanian companies, particularly in construction and engineering, have the expertise needed for Syria’s rebuilding efforts. Facilitating Jordanian investment in Syrian infrastructure projects would not only aid Syria’s recovery but also create economic incentives for sustained collaboration.

In addition, Jordan has been one of the main destinations for Syrian refugees, with the country hosting an estimated 1.3 million of them. While Jordan has provided shelter, education and healthcare to these displaced people, the strain on its economy and resources has been immense. The return of Syrian refugees is a sensitive issue, requiring careful coordination between the two governments and the international community.

Ensuring safe and voluntary repatriation is paramount. Many refugees remain hesitant about returning due to concerns about security, economic opportunities and political stability. For this reason, Jordan and Syria can work together to create the conditions that could encourage returnees, including rebuilding housing, providing employment opportunities and ensuring legal protections. International organizations can also play a role in supporting reintegration efforts, ensuring that returning refugees have access to education, healthcare and social services.

Finally, the strengthening of Syrian-Jordanian relations goes beyond bilateral concerns. It has broader implications for Middle Eastern stability, particularly in an era of shifting alliances and regional realignments. Jordan’s engagement with Syria could pave the way for Damascus’ further reintegration into the Arab diplomatic fold, fostering constructive engagement with neighboring countries.

In conclusion, for Jordan, a stable Syria is critical to its long-term security and economic well-being. For Syria, Jordan’s backing offers a bridge to the international community and a pathway to rebuilding its shattered economy and infrastructure. The mutual benefits of cooperation are clear and both nations have compelling reasons to sustain their renewed partnership.

As Syria’s new government seeks to stabilize the country and reestablish its role in the region, Jordan’s support will be indispensable. By working together on security, trade, energy and humanitarian initiatives, Syria and Jordan can not only enhance their own national interests but also contribute to a more stable and prosperous Middle East. The path ahead will require diplomatic finesse and practical cooperation, but if both nations commit to sustained engagement, their partnership could serve as a model for regional resilience and recovery.

