Why the conflict between Tehran and Baku will not be settled

Nikita Smagin

The events of recent days have brought the contradictions between Iran and Azerbaijan to a new level. In the 2010s, it seemed that Baku and Tehran, after many years of mistrust towards each other, had finally found the ground for full-fledged cooperation. However, the last war in Karabakh changed both the balance of power in the region and the position of the Azerbaijani side.

The initial reason for the current aggravation was Azerbaijan’s attempts to limit Iran’s ties with Armenia. However, the complex of problems is not limited only to this issue. Tehran is concerned about the presence of Israel in Azerbaijan and the strengthening of Turkey in the region. Baku, in turn, feels its changed role and does not want to pay attention to the national interests of the Islamic republic.

Israel is advancing

The development of relations between Tel Aviv and Baku seriously worries Tehran. First of all, the Iranian side is afraid of getting a base for its eternal enemy right on its northwestern border. Iranian experts have already stated that the Iranian nuclear archive, disclosed in 2018 by the Prime Minister of the Jewish state Benjamin Netanyahu, was stolen by Israeli special services through the mediation of the Azerbaijani side.

To a large extent, Israel’s attempts to approach Iranian territory mirrored the doctrine of advanced defense of Tehran itself. This concept assumes the fight against outgoing threats at distant approaches, pushing the possible front of confrontation further from its borders. To this end, Iranian forces are trying to get closer to Israeli territory, which was achieved as much as possible in Syria.

Another issue is that Tehran is doing this in order to eliminate inequality of opportunity. Israeli forces regularly conduct operations in Iran. It is known for certain about a number of cyber attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities organized by the Israeli special services, the most famous of which was the Stuxnet virus. His actions in 2010 resulted in the destruction of about a thousand centrifuges at Iran’s leading nuclear facility at Natanz. In addition, there is little doubt that the two explosions at the same facility in July 2020 and April 2021, as well as the assassination of leading Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020, were carried out by Israeli intelligence services. Tehran is unable to carry out anything of the kind on the territory of Israel.

At the same time, Israeli influence in Azerbaijan is only one of the elements of a more general process. The UAE and Bahrain, which are separated from Iran only by the Persian Gulf, have normalized relations with Israel under the Abrahamic Accords in 2020. It is also known about cooperation with the Israeli side of the authorities of the Kurdish autonomy in Iraq, which has a land border with the Islamic republic.

“Never before in its history has Israel had so many diplomatic, economic and military-intelligence relations with countries bordering Iran.”

Tehran is clearly feeling the growing pressure from Tel Aviv, which has already come close to the Iranian border in a number of directions. This is a qualitatively new character of threats to the Iranian side. The latter is outraged by what is happening, but it seems that he has not yet fully formulated a response strategy for neutralization. Therefore, for now, the Islamic republic confines itself to formidable warnings to its neighbors.

As for Azerbaijan, it seems that it has made up its mind – interaction with Israel is serious and for a long time. Moreover, having won the last Karabakh war, Baku feels too confident in its own strengths for someone to tell it with whom it should cooperate.

Importance of Armenia

It is not the first year that Tehran has been in serious international isolation, which has intensified in recent years due to the policy of maximum pressure from the United States. In this situation, Iran is particularly interested in finding ways to overcome these limitations. Armenia, which itself is in a partial blockade, serves as one such option.

The Armenian side is a valuable economic partner for Iran. At the end of 2020, trade between the countries amounted to $ 400 million. This amount may seem insignificant on a national scale. However, it is important that $ 315 million of them are exported from Iran. Tehran supplies Armenia with food and industrial products, as well as oil products and gas.

In addition, in this direction, there is a separate prospect associated with the signing by Iran with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) of an agreement on the creation of a free trade zone (FTA) in 2018. Armenia remains the only EAEU state that borders the Islamic Republic. Potentially, this country can become a transit point for the export of Iranian goods to international markets.

In addition, the Armenian territory is an alternative route for the North-South transport corridor. Azerbaijan remains the main participant in this project in the Caucasus. However, given the growing friction between Baku and Tehran, the Iranian side clearly would not want to lose an alternative for this promising transit route.

Azerbaijan, in turn, is interested in a complete cessation of trade between Iran and Armenia. For Tehran, which is already in a difficult economic situation, this approach looks absolutely unacceptable. It is not surprising that Baku’s statements about its readiness to break through a corridor to the Nakhichevan Republic and thus take control of the Iranian-Armenian border cause a strong protest from the Iranian side.

Dangerous tension

For all the fierce rhetoric and military exercises on both sides of the border, the deepening conflict between Azerbaijan and Iran carries enormous risks for both countries. Full-fledged military actions are excluded. For the two countries, this is an absolutely unbearable burden with extremely negative consequences.

A hybrid version of confrontation is theoretically possible, but it also carries too much risks. Iran has extensive experience in creating allied armed structures in other countries. At first glance, the Shiite Azerbaijani population may seem like a suitable ground for such a strategy.

However, the national identity in Azerbaijan is much stronger than the religious one, and this factor has intensified even more in connection with the surge of patriotism against the background of the recent victories in Karabakh. Moreover, Tehran successfully creates its proxies only in those countries where there is an obvious vacuum of centralized power. Today’s Azerbaijan is not at all like a failed state like Iraq or Lebanon. Tehran cannot but understand that it is unlikely that it will be possible to create something like Al-Hashd al-Shaabi or the Hezbollah movement on the territory of its Azerbaijani neighbor.

At the same time, a hybrid confrontation will not bring anything good to Azerbaijan either. In Baku, they like to remind that a significant part of the Iranian population are ethnic Azerbaijanis. It is possible to create tension in the Islamic republic at the expense of the national movement, but this factor should not be exaggerated either. First of all, most of the Iranian Azerbaijanis do not feel any connection with the state of Azerbaijan. Iranian national identity dominates over ethnicity here.

True, to create a hotbed of instability it is not at all necessary to raise millions – a few thousand hotheads are enough. However, even in this case, everything is not so simple. The Iranian population is used to a relatively quiet life. With all the economic problems, there has been no military action here for at least 30 years. A hotbed of instability will almost certainly lead to hundreds of thousands of refugees. In this case, the natural route for Iranian Azerbaijanis will be a neighboring country that speaks the same language. It is unlikely that Baku will be delighted with the thousands of arriving immigrants who, despite all their ethnic proximity, are culturally very different from the inhabitants of Azerbaijan.

In addition, there is a whole range of economic factors. In recent years, Baku and Tehran have reached a good level of cooperation and hoped to develop it. Any serious aggravation puts an end to these plans.

Vicious circle

Both countries will do their utmost to avoid the escalation of existing tensions into open confrontation. But the problem is that the basic contradictions between the parties will not go anywhere either.

On the one hand, Baku has decided on the choice of allies. The strengthening of Turkey worries Iran less than the presence of Israel, but it is also an important factor for the Iranian side. Moreover, Iran does not have to choose – in the Caucasus it will have to deal with both Ankara and Tel Aviv.

The increased ambitions of Azerbaijan will continue to push the authorities of this country to hinder Iran’s ties with Armenia. Here one should not lose sight of the factor of Azerbaijani society, which, inspired by recent successes, exerts noticeable pressure on decision-making in Baku.

Iran, in turn, will continue to insist that its national interests should be taken into account. From Tehran’s point of view, the Azerbaijani side already received a lot during the last war in Karabakh, the results of which the Islamic republic is not going to dispute. Moreover, Iran is already in a difficult situation, so it does not intend to retreat.

A possible compromise could be Azerbaijan’s rejection of the idea of creating a corridor connecting it and Nakhichevan. Moreover, Russia may also oppose a military solution to this issue. It is not without reason that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has already called on Moscow to announce its position on the issue of a possible change of borders in the region. If Baku also ceases in fact to challenge Iran’s right to trade with Armenia, then Tehran may reduce the degree of criticism on the issue of Israel’s presence.

However, the compromise in this case should come exclusively from Azerbaijan. Iran can hardly offer anything of value in return. Baku, which emerged victorious from the recent war, is unlikely to so easily agree to such a scenario.

In any case, a certain level of tension between the Iranian and Azerbaijani sides will remain in the near future. At the same time, rational considerations on both sides should keep the situation from slipping into real confrontation.